Our broker partner, Mojo mortgages can help you to compare NatWest mortgages, provide the advice you need to make an informed decision, and ensure you don't miss out on more competitive deals...
NatWest, or National Westminster bank, was founded in 1970. However, the NatWest banking group is made up of over 200 smaller banks that operated throughout the UK, dating back as far as the 1640s.
It’s now owned by Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and is one of the ‘big six’ mortgage lenders in the UK, with a 13.2% share of the market at the time of writing. They offer a wide range of mortgage products to residential customers, but at the time of writing, are not currently offering buy-to-let mortgages.
First-time buyer mortgages at up to 95% LTV
Home mover mortgages at up to 95% LTV
Remortgages at up to 85% LTV
Fixed-rate mortgages
Variable-rate mortgages (NatWest offers tracker mortgages and standard variable rate mortgages)
Although all products won’t be available in all circumstances, NatWest is also able to offer:
Interest-only mortgages (maximum 75% LTV)
Offset mortgages
Green mortgages
Right to Buy Scheme mortgages
Help-to-buy scheme mortgages (Wales)
Let-to-buy
Minimum loan size is £25,000
Minimum property value is £30,000
Minimum mortgage term length of three years, maximum term length of 40 years
There’s no minimum income requirement
For joint mortgage applications they accept a maximum of two applicants
NatWest mortgages are portable, subject to criteria
Overpayment of up to 20% of outstanding mortgage balance per year as standard
Minimum age on application is 18
Maximum age at end of mortgage term 75 years (72 on application) and 70 for interest-only mortgages
To get the best Natwest mortgage interest rates you'll need a good sized deposit and strong credit history, but this is the same with any lender.
No matter what type of mortgage deal you’re looking for, remember to consider fees alongside the rates, as sometimes the best rates available come with higher fees. It’s important to weigh up which will suit you best in the long term.
A mortgage broker can help you to compare Nationwide mortgage deals with others across the market, taking all fees into account.
Whether you’re an existing customer thinking about a NatWest remortgage, or are considering taking out a new mortgage with them, it’s a good idea to compare the mortgage deals they have available alongside other lenders.
As there are so many mortgage lenders in the UK, each with their own wide ranging criteria specific to each product, the most efficient way to do this is using an experienced mortgage broker - like our partners at Mojo Mortgages. They can also offer tailored advice based on your individual needs and circumstances.
Another good gauge of a lender is their reputation. Be sure to look at feedback from their mortgage customers on sites like Trustpilot and Which, to get a better idea of their service standards. They currently have a Which review score of 70%
All NatWest mortgages can be applied for online, over the phone or in person at one of their branches. You can also choose to apply through a broker if you would like tailored advice and the ability to compare NatWest deals with other lenders.
NatWest customers have the option to overpay their mortgage by 20% of the remaining outstanding balance per year, without fees.
There are not currently any mortgages specific to Self-employed applicant’s on the market. However, NatWest do offer their range of mortgages to self-employed applicants, subject to meeting relevant criteria. This includes having been trading as self-employed for at least 24 months, with accounts and tax calculations to back this up.
First-time buyers and those purchasing a new build home will have a six month mortgage offer validity. Home movers and those remortgaging will have a three month mortgage offer validity period.
It’s also potentially possible to extend mortgage offers through NatWest in certain circumstances.
Lenders don’t often quote approval times, as they can vary significantly. The average length of time is around two to six weeks between application and offer.
Most lenders reject any applications that don’t fully meet their lending criteria.
This could be for a wide variety of reasons, from not meeting the affordability criteria, through to selecting a property type that they’re not happy to lend on.
If you’re unable to meet NatWest mortgage criteria, a mortgage broker can help you look at more flexible specialist lenders.
No, NatWest brands are all considered as separate lenders, so product transfers can only be onto another NatWest deal.
NatWest will consider some bad credit applications, potentially accepting defaults, CCJs, and satisfied DMPs (debt management plan) - although they’ll still want to know the details and circumstances surrounding any credit issues.
If you have more serious credit issues, such as a current DMP or IVA or have been bankrupt in the past six years, then Natwest are unlikely to be able to help.
Our broker partner, Mojo mortgages, will be able to help you find more specialist lenders with more flexibility towards bad credit applications.
