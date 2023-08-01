It’s now owned by Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and is one of the ‘big six’ mortgage lenders in the UK, with a 13.2% share of the market at the time of writing. They offer a wide range of mortgage products to residential customers, but at the time of writing, are not currently offering buy-to-let mortgages.

NatWest, or National Westminster bank, was founded in 1970. However, the NatWest banking group is made up of over 200 smaller banks that operated throughout the UK, dating back as far as the 1640s.

Although all products won’t be available in all circumstances, NatWest is also able to offer:

Overpayment of up to 20% of outstanding mortgage balance per year as standard

Natwest mortgage rates

To get the best Natwest mortgage interest rates you'll need a good sized deposit and strong credit history, but this is the same with any lender.

No matter what type of mortgage deal you’re looking for, remember to consider fees alongside the rates, as sometimes the best rates available come with higher fees. It’s important to weigh up which will suit you best in the long term.

A mortgage broker can help you to compare Nationwide mortgage deals with others across the market, taking all fees into account.

How to compare NatWest mortgage deals

Whether you’re an existing customer thinking about a NatWest remortgage, or are considering taking out a new mortgage with them, it’s a good idea to compare the mortgage deals they have available alongside other lenders.

As there are so many mortgage lenders in the UK, each with their own wide ranging criteria specific to each product, the most efficient way to do this is using an experienced mortgage broker - like our partners at Mojo Mortgages. They can also offer tailored advice based on your individual needs and circumstances.

NatWest mortgages customer reviews

Another good gauge of a lender is their reputation. Be sure to look at feedback from their mortgage customers on sites like Trustpilot and Which, to get a better idea of their service standards. They currently have a Which review score of 70%