 Skip to main content

NatWest mortgages

Our broker partner, Mojo mortgages can help you to compare NatWest mortgages, provide the advice you need to make an informed decision, and ensure you don't miss out on more competitive deals...

Compare NatWest deals

NatWest, or National Westminster bank, was founded in 1970. However, the NatWest banking group is made up of over 200 smaller banks that operated throughout the UK, dating back as far as the 1640s.

It’s now owned by Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and is one of the ‘big six’ mortgage lenders in the UK, with a 13.2% share of the market at the time of writing. They offer a wide range of mortgage products to residential customers, but at the time of writing, are not currently offering buy-to-let mortgages.

What type of mortgages do NatWest offer?

  • First-time buyer mortgages at up to 95% LTV

  • Home mover mortgages at up to 95% LTV

  • Remortgages at up to 85% LTV

Interest rate types

  • Fixed-rate mortgages

  • Variable-rate mortgages (NatWest offers tracker mortgages and standard variable rate mortgages)

Specific products

Although all products won’t be available in all circumstances, NatWest is also able to offer:

  • Interest-only mortgages (maximum 75% LTV)

  • Offset mortgages

  • Green mortgages

  • Right to Buy Scheme mortgages

  • Help-to-buy scheme mortgages (Wales) 

  • Let-to-buy

Good to know

  • Minimum loan size is £25,000 

  • Minimum property value is £30,000

  • Minimum mortgage term length of three years, maximum term length of 40 years 

  • There’s no minimum income requirement

  • For joint mortgage applications they accept a maximum of two applicants

  • NatWest mortgages are portable, subject to criteria

  • Overpayment of up to 20% of outstanding mortgage balance per year as standard

  • Minimum age on application is 18

  • Maximum age at end of mortgage term 75 years (72 on application) and 70 for interest-only mortgages

Natwest mortgage rates

To get the best Natwest mortgage interest rates you'll need a good sized deposit and strong credit history, but this is the same with any lender.

No matter what type of mortgage deal you’re looking for, remember to consider fees alongside the rates, as sometimes the best rates available come with higher fees. It’s important to weigh up which will suit you best in the long term. 

A mortgage broker can help you to compare Nationwide mortgage deals with others across the market, taking all fees into account. 

How to compare NatWest mortgage deals

Whether you’re an existing customer thinking about a NatWest remortgage, or are considering taking out a new mortgage with them, it’s a good idea to compare the mortgage deals they have available alongside other lenders.

As there are so many mortgage lenders in the UK, each with their own wide ranging criteria specific to each product, the most efficient way to do this is using an experienced mortgage broker - like our partners at Mojo Mortgages. They can also offer tailored advice based on your individual needs and circumstances.

NatWest mortgages customer reviews

Another good gauge of a lender is their reputation. Be sure to look at feedback from their mortgage customers on sites like Trustpilot and Which, to get a better idea of their service standards. They currently have a Which review score of 70% 

NatWest mortgages FAQs

Uswitch is not a mortgage intermediary and makes introductions to Mojo Mortgages to provide mortgage solutions. Uswitch and Mojo Mortgages are part of the same group of companies. Uswitch Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under firm reference number 312850. You can check this on the Financial Services Register by visiting the FCA website. Uswitch Limited is registered in England and Wales (Company No 03612689) The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London SE1 2LH. Mojo Mortgages is a trading style of Life's Great Limited which is registered in England and Wales (06246376). Mojo are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and are on the Financial Services Register (478215) Mojo’s registered office is The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH, and head office is WeWork No. 1 Spinningfields, Quay Street, Manchester, M3 3JE. To contact Mojo by phone, please call 0333 123 0012.