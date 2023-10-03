How good is Oxford broadband?

Broadband in Oxford is generally very good, with a wide range of providers to choose from and speeds that are typically higher than the national average.

According to Ofcom's most recent Connected Nations report, 99% of premises can access superfast speeds, compared with 97% for the UK as a whole, while over 90% of properties can enjoy ultrafast speeds of at least 100Mbps.

This means almost all households in Oxford should be able to find fibre broadband deals, with just a few isolated pockets where only standard broadband is available. There is also a good availability of cable services through Virgin Media, which offers some of the fastest speeds on the market.

You can use our internet speed test tool to see what speed you currently get, and how this compares to homes nearby.

Does Oxford have full fibre broadband?

There are a growing number of locations in Oxford that are able to access full fibre, which can provide speeds of 1Gbps and faster. However, the availability of these services is more restricted, with most premises in Oxford currently able to receive such services.

This is likely to speed up even more in the coming years as efforts to expand the rollout of such services gather pace. Unlike many parts of the UK, however, some areas of Oxfordshire outside the city centre are being connected to this technology before more urban locations, with several smaller broadband providers delivering FTTP to rural parts of the county.

How to find the best broadband in Oxford

With so many broadband providers in Oxford offering deals, it's important you do your research and find the one that works best for you. This means looking at more than just the headline monthly cost, or the speed you expect to receive.

Other factors to consider include the quality of the supplied wireless router and what, if any, features the provider offers to boost Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home. You should also consider the level of customer support that is available — 24/7, UK-based help could be invaluable to some users.

Finally, think about any other offers that may impact the effective monthly cost of your service. Some providers offer free internet security and parental control packages, for example, while others may come with cashback, vouchers or even prepaid debit cards that can effectively lower the overall amount you pay over the course of your contract.

What is the right internet package for me?

Most homes in Oxford will be able to access a range of different broadband packages. Exact speeds will vary depending on where you live, but you can use our broadband postcode checker to see all the options available to you.

In general, you can expect standard broadband deals to offer download speeds of around 11Mbps, and entry-level part-fibre speeds between 30-70Mbps. But with Virgin Media's cable network available to over 50% of UK properties, and a fast-expanding full fibre network, ultrafast gigabit speeds are within reach for many.

It's therefore important to ensure the speed you choose is suitable for your how much internet your household currently uses. For example, if you're only going to be browsing the web and occasionally streaming in standard definition, a broadband deal with 10Mbps speed might be all you need. But if you want to stream in HD or 4K, or you have multiple internet users at home, you'll need 30Mbps at an absolute minimum.

If you want to be able to work from home smoothly and efficiently with other people at home too, you may want to go for at least 60Mbps. And if downloading files or games is important to you, you may save a lot of time on a speed of 100Mbps or higher.

Essentially, you need to be mindful of how many devices will be connecting to your wireless network. Larger households with many gadgets will need a higher download speed to cope with the additional demand.

Is Wi-Fi in Oxford expensive?

Wireless broadband deals in Oxford are competitively priced overall, though the price you'll pay will usually depend on the speed you get. The cheapest offerings will be for standard and superfast fibre broadband, which nowadays are roughly priced the same.

Expect to pay slightly more for ultrafast (100Mbps+) fibre services where available. Many providers also let you take advantage of bundle deals that add phone and pay-TV services to your package.