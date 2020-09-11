Main Differences Between Credit Card and Debit Card

You may be wondering what type of bank card you have, and whether it's better to have a debit card or a credit card. Find out how credit and debit cards work, and how best to use your bank cards to avoid paying unnecessary fees.

We look into the different types of credit cards and debit cards to explain the differences and how you should use each of them.

Do I have a credit or a debit card?

There are two main types of bank card - a debit card and a credit card. They work in different ways.

A debit card is linked to your current bank account and can be used for everyday spending. When you make a purchase using your debit card the money transfers out of your bank account (debits from your account) usually within hours of the transaction, sometimes instantly.

You can tell if your card is a debit card by looking at the right-hand side of the card where it will say “Debit” on either the top or the bottom corner.

A credit card is a bank card that enables you to make purchases now and pay for them later. Credit cards often have high credit limits, based on your personal credit score. This allows you to make large, occasional purchases, such as a holiday or a washing machine. People tend to use credit cards to buy more expensive items and then spread the cost by repaying in full at the end of the month, or over a series of months.

Is my card Visa or Visa debit?

You can tell if you have a credit card because it will say “Credit” somewhere on the card, usually the right hand side. If you want to know if your card is Visa or Visa Debit, for example, you can look on the top of the card on the right hand side.

The same applies to Mastercard and Mastercard Debit, with the word “Debit” appearing on the right of debit cards and Mastercard credit cards often having a very small “credit” printed vertically on the left.

Do credit cards have sort codes?

Credit cards don't have sort codes – instead they have a 16-digit number that is written across the face of the card. This is your credit card number and you will need to input it when you are making a purchase online. You will also need the last three digits of the security code, which is printed on the back of the card.

If you have a card with a sort code at the bottom under the name of the account holder, then it will be a debit card. The sort code and account number should match the current account to which the debit card is linked.

How do I know who my card provider is?

Whether your card is debit or credit, there are a few things you will immediately be able to tell just by looking at your card besides the card provider.

The most important is which electronic payment provider your card operates with.