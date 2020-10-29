How much do I need to save for a mortgage deposit?

The actual amount you’ll need to save for a deposit will depend on both the cost of the property you’re looking to buy, and the percentage deposit you’re able to offer.

Mortgage statistics reveal that the minimum deposit to take out a mortgage in the UK is 5% of the property’s value - but the mortgage deals with the best interest rates are available to those with a larger deposit, with 40% being the optimum amount.

In this market, and particularly as a first-time buyer, finding a 40% deposit is no mean feat, in fact, the average first-time buyer puts down just half of that - 20% deposit when buying their first home.

Using the average cost of a UK house as an example: Price of property: £267,500* Deposit size: 20% Deposit amount: £53,500 Savings required per month over 5 years: £891.67 Savings required per month over 10 years: £445.83

*at March 2025, according to Zoopla

Where you buy can also impact the price of the property, and therefore the deposit size dramatically, so it’s worth researching property prices in the area you want to buy for a more accurate idea of how much you’ll need.

According to recent house price statistics, Hull is the most affordable city in the UK, with an average house price of £114,500 in December 2024.

Lower deposit mortgages

If finding a 20% deposit still seems out of reach, then don’t worry too much, as there are plenty of mortgages available for deposits between 10 and 20% and even many mortgage lenders offering 95% mortgages, where you’ll only need 5% deposit.

Taking the above example into consideration: 5% deposit on £267,500 is much more affordable: £13,375 Savings required per month over 5 years: £222.92 Savings required per month over 10 years: £111.46

This could certainly be a quicker way to get onto the property ladder, however, bear in mind that the less deposit you have, the more you’ll need to borrow, increasing your loan to value ratio.

As well as higher loan to value (LTV) borrowing being more expensive due to the higher interest rates offered, you’ll also pay more interest over the life of the mortgage, as the balance will be higher.

The best ways to save for a mortgage

Once you know how much you need to borrow, it will be much easier to create a budget and begin working towards your goal. The following tips can help you save for a mortgage more quickly and effectively:

Set a spending budget

Saving a set amount regularly is usually more effective than relying on larger one-off savings, and setting a monthly spending budget can help you to focus on a regular savings schedule.