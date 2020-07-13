What is the Help to Buy scheme?

The Help to Buy scheme is a way for first-time buyers who would otherwise not be able to afford to buy a home of their own to get on to the property ladder.The current scheme is now closed to applicants in England, but those in Wales are still able to apply until December 2022.

An equity loan from the government provides you with a percentage of the property’s value to help buy a new-build home. This means that if you sell it and haven’t paid off any part of the loan, you have to pay back the same percentage of the value, regardless of how it’s changed.

You don’t have to pay interest on the equity loan for the first five years. But in year six, you start paying interest at 1.75% based on the amount you originally borrowed. The interest rate then increases in April each year after that. You can pay some or all of the loan back at any time.