Repayment mortgage of £224,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 4.6%. Repayments: 24 months of £882.24 at 1.37% (discount), then 276 months of £1,291.05 at 5.14% (variable). Total amount payable £378,502.56 which includes interest of £153,503.56. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 80 years
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £224,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 4.3%. Repayments: 24 months of £884.33 at 1.39% (discount), then 276 months of £1,243.75 at 4.74% (variable). Total amount payable £365,497.92 which includes interest of £140,498.92. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at application: 80 years
Max age at term end: 85 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £224,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.5%. Repayments: 29 months of £890.60 at 1.45% (discount), then 271 months of £1,149.62 at 3.96% (variable). Total amount payable £338,373.42 which includes interest of £113,374.42. Booking Fee (£199) paid upfront (non-refundable). Product Fee (£800) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 80 years
Available via telephone only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £224,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.8%. Repayments: 26 months of £895.86 at 1.5% (fixed), then 274 months of £1,184.71 at 4.24% (variable). Total amount payable £348,901.90 which includes interest of £123,902.90. Arrangement Fee (£800) with an option to add to the loan. Booking Fee (£199) paid upfront (non-refundable). Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Max age at term end: 75 years
Available via brokers only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £224,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.9%. Repayments: 27 months of £896.91 at 1.51% (fixed), then 273 months of £1,195.14 at 4.34% (variable). Total amount payable £351,988.79 which includes interest of £126,489.79. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Max age at term end: 75 years
Minimum income £15,000
Available via brokers only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £224,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.5%. Repayments: 63 months of £902.19 at 1.56% (fixed), then 237 months of £1,186.54 at 4.64% (variable). Total amount payable £340,042.95 which includes interest of £114,047.95. Completion Fee (£1,995) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Max age at term end: 80 years
Available via brokers only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £224,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.9%. Repayments: 27 months of £904.30 at 1.58% (fixed), then 273 months of £1,195.97 at 4.34% (variable). Total amount payable £352,410.91 which includes interest of £126,915.91. Product Fee (£1,495) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Max age at application: 68 years
Max age at term end: 75 years
Remortgage only.
Available via brokers only. Available on an interest only or repayment basis. For residential interest only and part and part loans there is a minimum combined gross income requirement of £75,000.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £224,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.9%. Repayments: 27 months of £904.30 at 1.58% (fixed), then 273 months of £1,195.97 at 4.34% (variable). Total amount payable £351,914.91 which includes interest of £126,915.91. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Max age at term end: 75 years
Minimum income £15,000
Available via brokers only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £224,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.3%. Repayments: 27 months of £904.30 at 1.58% (fixed), then 273 months of £1,112.05 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £329,000.75 which includes interest of £104,005.75. Product Fee (£995) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Max age at term end: 70 years
Remortgage only.
Available via brokers only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £224,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.6%. Repayments: 26 months of £905.36 at 1.59% (discount), then 274 months of £1,157.41 at 3.99% (variable). Total amount payable £341,668.70 which includes interest of £116,669.70. Completion Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 21 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 75 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
80% LTV mortgage are on the higher end of the loan-to-value mortgage scale, but that are far more common than 95% or 100% LTV mortgages, but how do they work and what should you be aware of?
An 80% loan-to-value mortgage is one of the more common mortgages in the UK. The ‘80%’ bit refers to the ration between the amount to be borrowed (80%), and the total cost of the house (100%).
So if the house is worth £100,000, a deposit of £20,000 and a mortgage of £80,000, the LTV of the mortgage is 80%.
The right LTV for your needs depends on two things; how much you have for a deposit and how much you can afford on a monthly basis.
The monthly cost of the mortgage is made up of the total amount borrowed, the term, and the interest rate.
As a rule of thumb the interest rate will be higher with higher LTVs, so a 70% LTV mortgage will tend to have a lower interest rate than an 80% LTV mortgage because it’s riskier for the lender.
While increasing the term will lower the monthly repayments, it will also increase the overall cost of the mortgage as the interest is being charged for a longer time.
Before deciding on the size of your deposit you should also consider keeping some savings. Not only are there costs associated with a mortgage – lender’s fees, solicitor’s fees, and potentially stamp duty – but owning a house means you should have some savings to cover repairs.
