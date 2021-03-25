 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Furness Building Society 2 year discount

Initial rate
1.37% for 2 years
Fees
£999
APRC
4.6% overall cost
Monthly cost
£882.24 for 24 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £224,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 4.6%. Repayments: 24 months of £882.24 at 1.37% (discount), then 276 months of £1,291.05 at 5.14% (variable). Total amount payable £378,502.56 which includes interest of £153,503.56. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Available Direct.

Max age at term end: 80 years

Additional criteria may apply.

Monmouthshire Building Society 2 year discount remortgage

Initial rate
1.39% for 2 years
Fees
£999
APRC
4.3% overall cost
Monthly cost
£884.33 for 24 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £224,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 4.3%. Repayments: 24 months of £884.33 at 1.39% (discount), then 276 months of £1,243.75 at 4.74% (variable). Total amount payable £365,497.92 which includes interest of £140,498.92. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Available Direct.

Max age at application: 80 years

Max age at term end: 85 years

Remortgage only.

Additional criteria may apply.

Newcastle Building Society 2 year discount

Initial rate
1.45% until 31 Jan 2024
Fees
£999
APRC
3.5% overall cost
Monthly cost
£890.60 for 29 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £224,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.5%. Repayments: 29 months of £890.60 at 1.45% (discount), then 271 months of £1,149.62 at 3.96% (variable). Total amount payable £338,373.42 which includes interest of £113,374.42. Booking Fee (£199) paid upfront (non-refundable). Product Fee (£800) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Available Direct.

Max age at term end: 80 years

Available via telephone only.

Additional criteria may apply.

The Nottingham 2 year fixed

Initial rate
1.5% until 31 Oct 2023
Fees
£999
APRC
3.8% overall cost
Monthly cost
£895.86 for 26 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £224,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.8%. Repayments: 26 months of £895.86 at 1.5% (fixed), then 274 months of £1,184.71 at 4.24% (variable). Total amount payable £348,901.90 which includes interest of £123,902.90. Arrangement Fee (£800) with an option to add to the loan. Booking Fee (£199) paid upfront (non-refundable). Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Max age at term end: 75 years

Available via brokers only.

Additional criteria may apply.

Platform 2 year fixed cashback mortgage

Initial rate
1.51% until 30 Nov 2023
Fees
£1499
APRC
3.9% overall cost
Monthly cost
£896.91 for 27 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £224,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.9%. Repayments: 27 months of £896.91 at 1.51% (fixed), then 273 months of £1,195.14 at 4.34% (variable). Total amount payable £351,988.79 which includes interest of £126,489.79. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Max age at term end: 75 years

Minimum income £15,000

Available via brokers only.

Additional criteria may apply.

Skipton 5 year fixed

Initial rate
1.56% until 30 Nov 2026
Fees
£1995
APRC
3.5% overall cost
Monthly cost
£902.19 for 63 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £224,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.5%. Repayments: 63 months of £902.19 at 1.56% (fixed), then 237 months of £1,186.54 at 4.64% (variable). Total amount payable £340,042.95 which includes interest of £114,047.95. Completion Fee (£1,995) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Max age at term end: 80 years

Available via brokers only.

Additional criteria may apply.

Virgin Money 2 year fixed remortgage

Initial rate
1.58% until 01 Dec 2023
Fees
£1495
APRC
3.9% overall cost
Monthly cost
£904.30 for 27 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £224,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.9%. Repayments: 27 months of £904.30 at 1.58% (fixed), then 273 months of £1,195.97 at 4.34% (variable). Total amount payable £352,410.91 which includes interest of £126,915.91. Product Fee (£1,495) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Northern Ireland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Max age at application: 68 years

Max age at term end: 75 years

Remortgage only.

Available via brokers only. Available on an interest only or repayment basis. For residential interest only and part and part loans there is a minimum combined gross income requirement of £75,000.

Additional criteria may apply.

Platform 2 year fixed cashback mortgage

Initial rate
1.58% until 30 Nov 2023
Fees
£999
APRC
3.9% overall cost
Monthly cost
£904.30 for 27 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £224,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.9%. Repayments: 27 months of £904.30 at 1.58% (fixed), then 273 months of £1,195.97 at 4.34% (variable). Total amount payable £351,914.91 which includes interest of £126,915.91. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Max age at term end: 75 years

Minimum income £15,000

Available via brokers only.

Additional criteria may apply.

NatWest Int Sols 2 year fixed remortgage

Initial rate
1.58% until 30 Nov 2023
Fees
£995
APRC
3.3% overall cost
Monthly cost
£904.30 for 27 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £224,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.3%. Repayments: 27 months of £904.30 at 1.58% (fixed), then 273 months of £1,112.05 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £329,000.75 which includes interest of £104,005.75. Product Fee (£995) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Northern Ireland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Max age at term end: 70 years

Remortgage only.

Available via brokers only.

Additional criteria may apply.

The West Brom 2 year discount remortgage

Initial rate
1.59% until 31 Oct 2023
Fees
£999
APRC
3.6% overall cost
Monthly cost
£905.36 for 26 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £224,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.6%. Repayments: 26 months of £905.36 at 1.59% (discount), then 274 months of £1,157.41 at 3.99% (variable). Total amount payable £341,668.70 which includes interest of £116,669.70. Completion Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 21 years

Available Direct.

Max age at term end: 75 years

Remortgage only.

Additional criteria may apply.

YOUR HOME MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP REPAYMENTS ON YOUR MORTGAGE

Frequently asked questions

80% LTV mortgage are on the higher end of the loan-to-value mortgage scale, but that are far more common than 95% or 100% LTV mortgages, but how do they work and what should you be aware of?

What is 80% loan-to-value

An 80% loan-to-value mortgage is one of the more common mortgages in the UK. The ‘80%’ bit refers to the ration between the amount to be borrowed (80%), and the total cost of the house (100%).

So if the house is worth £100,000, a deposit of £20,000 and a mortgage of £80,000, the LTV of the mortgage is 80%.

How can I tell the right LTV for me?

The right LTV for your needs depends on two things; how much you have for a deposit and how much you can afford on a monthly basis.

The monthly cost of the mortgage is made up of the total amount borrowed, the term, and the interest rate.

As a rule of thumb the interest rate will be higher with higher LTVs, so a 70% LTV mortgage will tend to have a lower interest rate than an 80% LTV mortgage because it’s riskier for the lender.

While increasing the term will lower the monthly repayments, it will also increase the overall cost of the mortgage as the interest is being charged for a longer time.

Before deciding on the size of your deposit you should also consider keeping some savings. Not only are there costs associated with a mortgage – lender’s fees, solicitor’s fees, and potentially stamp duty – but owning a house means you should have some savings to cover repairs.

Looking for a different LTV?

