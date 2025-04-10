Best 80% LTV mortgage rates

The table below shows some of our partner Mojo's best 80% LTV mortgage rates for two-year and five-year fixed deals. These are based on the initial rate available - which last for two or five years in this case - but longer deals are available. The LTV is the percentage of the total property value that you borrow.

The Annual Percentage Rate of Change (APRC) has also been included after the initial rate for each deal - as it can be useful when comparing the overall cost of different deals. This is because APRC takes fees and the lender's standard variable rate (SVR) into account.

The SVR is the lender's default interest rate that you'll pay when your initial deal ends. Keep in mind that if you plan to remortgage onto another deal at the end of their introductory deal, rather than moving onto the SVR, the APRC becomes less useful. Below are mortgage rates for purchase and remortgaging, though are subject to change.