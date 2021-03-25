 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Compare 60% LTV mortgages

TSB 2 year fixed cashback remortgage

Initial rate
0.84% until 30 Nov 2023
Fees
£995
APRC
3.2% overall cost
Monthly cost
£621.05 for 27 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £168,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 27 months of £621.05 at 0.84% (fixed), then 273 months of £827.79 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £243,750.02 which includes interest of £74,755.02. Product Fee (£995) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Max age at term end: 75 years

Remortgage only.

Available via brokers only.

Additional criteria may apply.

Available via lender only

Platform 2 year fixed cashback mortgage

Initial rate
0.88% until 30 Nov 2023
Fees
£1499
APRC
3.8% overall cost
Monthly cost
£624.06 for 27 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £168,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.8%. Repayments: 27 months of £624.06 at 0.88% (fixed), then 273 months of £890.63 at 4.34% (variable). Total amount payable £261,490.61 which includes interest of £91,991.61. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Max age at term end: 75 years

Minimum income £15,000

Available via brokers only.

Additional criteria may apply.

HSBC 2 year fixed

Initial rate
0.89% until 30 Nov 2023
Fees
£999
APRC
3.1% overall cost
Monthly cost
£624.82 for 27 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £168,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.1%. Repayments: 27 months of £624.82 at 0.89% (fixed), then 273 months of £824.14 at 3.54% (variable). Total amount payable £242,859.36 which includes interest of £73,860.36. Booking Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Northern Ireland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Available Direct.

Max age at term end: 80 years

Additional criteria may apply.

Platform 2 year fixed cashback mortgage

Initial rate
0.89% until 30 Nov 2023
Fees
£999
APRC
3.8% overall cost
Monthly cost
£624.82 for 27 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £168,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.8%. Repayments: 27 months of £624.82 at 0.89% (fixed), then 273 months of £890.72 at 4.34% (variable). Total amount payable £261,035.70 which includes interest of £92,036.70. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Max age at term end: 75 years

Minimum income £15,000

Available via brokers only.

Additional criteria may apply.

Nationwide 2 year fixed cashback remortgage

Initial rate
0.91% for 2 years
Fees
£1499
APRC
3.3% overall cost
Monthly cost
£626.32 for 24 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £168,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.3%. Repayments: 24 months of £626.32 at 0.91% (fixed), then 276 months of £830.70 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £245,803.88 which includes interest of £76,304.88. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Northern Ireland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Available Direct.

Max age at term end: 75 years

Remortgage only.

Additional criteria may apply.

Nationwide 2 year fixed remortgage

Initial rate
0.91% for 2 years
Fees
£1499
APRC
3.3% overall cost
Monthly cost
£626.32 for 24 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £168,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.3%. Repayments: 24 months of £626.32 at 0.91% (fixed), then 276 months of £830.70 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £245,803.88 which includes interest of £76,304.88. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Northern Ireland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Available Direct.

Max age at term end: 75 years

Remortgage only.

Additional criteria may apply.

Available via lender only

Lloyds Bank 2 year fixed remortgage

Initial rate
0.91% until 30 Nov 2023
Fees
£1499
APRC
3.2% overall cost
Monthly cost
£626.32 for 27 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £168,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 27 months of £626.32 at 0.91% (fixed), then 273 months of £828.39 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £244,560.11 which includes interest of £75,061.11. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Available Direct.

Max age at term end: 80 years

Remortgage only.

Additional criteria may apply.

Available via lender only

Lloyds Bank 2 year fixed cashback remortgage for people with an existing current account

Initial rate
0.91% until 30 Nov 2023
Fees
£1499
APRC
3.2% overall cost
Monthly cost
£626.32 for 27 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £168,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 27 months of £626.32 at 0.91% (fixed), then 273 months of £828.39 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £244,560.11 which includes interest of £75,061.11. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Existing customers only.

Existing customer type: current account

Available Direct.

Max age at term end: 80 years

Remortgage only.

Additional criteria may apply.

What is a 60% LTV mortgage?

A 60% LTV mortgage is a mortgage available to those who can produce a deposit of at least 40% of the value of the property they’re buying or remortgaging.

The mortgage rate you can apply for is decided by LTV thresholds, the lower the threshold the cheaper the rate. 60% LTV is the lowest threshold and offers the cheapest rates.

What are the advantages of a 60% LTV mortgage?

LTV (loan to value) is how big your deposit is relative to the value of the property. The bigger your deposit the lower your loan to value ratio.

Importantly the lower your loan to value ratio, the lower your interest rate will be. This is because the lender will consider you a less risky borrower, as you have in effect already bought outright a percentage of your home.

60% LTV mortgages is typically the lowest threshold offered by lenders, giving the lowest interest rates and cheapest mortgages.

How to get a 60% LTV mortgage

Most people raise the money for a 40% deposit from the sale of their home, or savings accrued over many years. So these mortgages are not typically aimed at first time buyers.

As 60% LTV is the threshold for the lowest rates, if you can almost reach it, it’s well worth scrimping and saving a bit more to get a 40% deposit.

The lower rates and lower repayments you’ll receive with a 60% LTV will save you thousands over the course of your mortgage.

