Repayment mortgage of £168,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 27 months of £621.05 at 0.84% (fixed), then 273 months of £827.79 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £243,750.02 which includes interest of £74,755.02. Product Fee (£995) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Max age at term end: 75 years
Remortgage only.
Available via brokers only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £168,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.8%. Repayments: 27 months of £624.06 at 0.88% (fixed), then 273 months of £890.63 at 4.34% (variable). Total amount payable £261,490.61 which includes interest of £91,991.61. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Max age at term end: 75 years
Minimum income £15,000
Available via brokers only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £168,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.1%. Repayments: 27 months of £624.82 at 0.89% (fixed), then 273 months of £824.14 at 3.54% (variable). Total amount payable £242,859.36 which includes interest of £73,860.36. Booking Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 80 years
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £168,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.8%. Repayments: 27 months of £624.82 at 0.89% (fixed), then 273 months of £890.72 at 4.34% (variable). Total amount payable £261,035.70 which includes interest of £92,036.70. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Max age at term end: 75 years
Minimum income £15,000
Available via brokers only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £168,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.3%. Repayments: 24 months of £626.32 at 0.91% (fixed), then 276 months of £830.70 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £245,803.88 which includes interest of £76,304.88. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 75 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £168,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 27 months of £626.32 at 0.91% (fixed), then 273 months of £828.39 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £244,560.11 which includes interest of £75,061.11. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 80 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
YOUR HOME MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP REPAYMENTS ON YOUR MORTGAGE
A 60% LTV mortgage is a mortgage available to those who can produce a deposit of at least 40% of the value of the property they’re buying or remortgaging.
The mortgage rate you can apply for is decided by LTV thresholds, the lower the threshold the cheaper the rate. 60% LTV is the lowest threshold and offers the cheapest rates.
LTV (loan to value) is how big your deposit is relative to the value of the property. The bigger your deposit the lower your loan to value ratio.
Importantly the lower your loan to value ratio, the lower your interest rate will be. This is because the lender will consider you a less risky borrower, as you have in effect already bought outright a percentage of your home.
60% LTV mortgages is typically the lowest threshold offered by lenders, giving the lowest interest rates and cheapest mortgages.
Most people raise the money for a 40% deposit from the sale of their home, or savings accrued over many years. So these mortgages are not typically aimed at first time buyers.
As 60% LTV is the threshold for the lowest rates, if you can almost reach it, it’s well worth scrimping and saving a bit more to get a 40% deposit.
The lower rates and lower repayments you’ll receive with a 60% LTV will save you thousands over the course of your mortgage.
