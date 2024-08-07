Compare car insurance quotes

The average car insurance cost in the UK is £882** a year, or £73.50 per month. But, your actual cost can be higher or lower based on factors like your car type, age, location, and job title.

Age : Younger drivers generally pay more. A 21-year-old averages £2,014, while a 55-year-old pays around £628 for annual car insurance.

Location : Inner London residents pay about £1,404, compared to £755 in northern England.

: Inner London residents pay about £1,404, compared to £755 in northern England. Driving history: Those with a clean driving record pay less for car insurance than those with previous claims or traffic violations.

Although car insurance has been on the rise for the past few quarters, the latest report shows that the trend is slowly changing. Costs are starting to fall, but are still higher than what drivers would have paid last year.

For tips to reduce your car insurance costs, see our guide on 20 tips to get cheaper car insurance.

