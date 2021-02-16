Classic and vintage cars will be both covered by classic car insurance. While an insurer might define a classic car as one that is over 10 years old, UK motor tax laws define a vintage car as one that’s 40 or more years old.

Vehicles became exempt from paying vehicle tax if they are 40 years old or older on January 1 40 years ago. HMRC defines these as historic (classic) vehicles.

Despite the fact that HMRC insists a car is 40 years old to be a classic, many insurers will treat a car just two years old as a classic for insurance. Classic car insurance is a specialist area, so the more you know about your car’s history the better.

If you have modified your car or have it restored in some way, you will need to let your insurer know otherwise you risk invalidating your cover.