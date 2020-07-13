The Toyota RAV4 is a compact SUV that was launched in 1994. The Toyota RAV4 has improved with each new model and the Mk3 model particularly impressed critics. The Toyota RAV4 is good to drive both on and off the road.
Earlier versions of the Toyota RAV4 were sold with 3 or 5 doors and there was also a convertible option. The Toyota RAV4 Mk 3 is only available as a 5 door SUV but with a range of different trim levels.
Toyota RAV4 engines are powerful and reliable. Fuel consumption is better than many rivals in its class, and a Toyota RAV4 will achieve around 30 miles per gallon from its petrol engine.
petrol engines: from 1.8 to 2.0L
diesel engines: from 2.0 to 2.2L
The Toyota RAV4 scored highly in all areas of safety. Overall the Toyota RAV4 is one of the safest cars in its class.
adult: 4/5
child: 4/5
pedestrian: 4/4
The original Toyota RAV4 was based on the Toyota Corolla family car.
The Toyota RAV4 is Europe's best selling SUV.
