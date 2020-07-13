The punched-up styling design adds to the fun feel of the Yaris. Another plus point is adjusted design means there is reduced noise and vibration levels in the cabin.

This latest model though has received quite a bit of praise from auto journalists who have complimented the performance and efficiency of the hybrid powertrain and noting it spends a lot of time running on electricity alone. Autoexpress declares the Yaris “should be on the shortlist for any supermini buyer”.

When it was launched in 1999, it was praised as a landmark vehicle and won European Car of the Year. However, it had ceded ground to other rivals.

The recently launched Toyota Yaris hybrid compact hatchback is developed for and made in Europe. It is engineered to be the world’s safest car. The supermini has a reputation for practicality, reliability and money-saving fuel economy.

Toyota Yaris models

The Toyota Yaris is available as a 5-door hatchback in four grades: Icon, Design, Dynamic and Excel. There is a special launch edition maximises the specification and emphasises the car’s styling with a Tokyo Fusion Red and Eclipse Black Pearlescent bi-tone paint finish.

It adds special equipment features to the Dynamic grade specification and include auto- folding door mirrors, Blind Spot Monitor, 10-inch colour head-up display, clear blue ambient cabin lighting and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

Some of the standard features across the range include standard features include Toyota Safety Sense, a reversing camera and an electronic parking brake. It also is the only model in the B-segment with the option for a 10-inch colour head-up display in the driver’s line of sight. This projects key data such as vehicle speed, safety warnings (linked to the Toyota Safety Sense systems), navigation support and multimedia information onto the base of the windscreen.

Available as a 5-door hatchback with a choice of several trim levels. Toyota Yaris models include a sporty 3-door hatch in the Yaris GRMN inspired by the motorsport Yaris WRC car that came first at the FIA World Rally Championship.

The Yaris GRMN is a sports car and therefore focused on the driver experience with sporty details in interior and exterior design.

Toyota Yaris engines and fuel consumption

The Yaris debuts a new fourth generation hybrid electric powertrain optimised for compactness, lightweight and efficiency. The Yaris 1.5L hybrid engine is tuned to European roads and meant to make the drive more enjoyable.

As for fuel efficiency it delivers 68.9mpg and CO2 emissions are low at 92g/km. Improvements in efficiency and fuel economy is balanced out somewhat by a reduction in power output although, it still produces a maximum of 90bhp/68kW. The transmission is automatic. The Yaris GRMN has a six-speed manual transmission.

Hybrid engines: 1.5L 65.69 – 68.9 mpg

Diesel: supercharged 1.8L Dual VVT-I engine 37.7 combined mpg

Toyota Yaris insurance

Toyota Yaris supermini is in 13E and 14E dependent on the model.

The Association of British Insurers and Lloyd’s of London set your car’s insurance group from 1 to 50. In theory, the higher the insurance group, the greater your insurance premium will be.

Euro NCAP safety ratings

The Toyota Yaris scores well in safety earning five stars and offers security to both the driver and passengers.

adult: 83%

child: 80%

pedestrian: 63%

safety assist: 57%

Toyota Yaris facts

Toyota Yaris features include a sensor that detects the key in your pocket and unlocks the car for you as you approach.