The UK's most endangered cars & bikes

We’ve delved into Department for Transport and DVLA data to find out which vehicles have seen their numbers drop the most in the last 25 years.

This means that some classic (and not so classic) cars and motorbikes are in danger of becoming extinct in the next couple of years.

Austin Montego

Number on the road in 1995: 205,283

Number on the road in 2020: 34

Three vehicles shared the top spot – seeing their numbers drop by 99.98% in the last decade – including the Austin Montego, which was a regular feature on our roads and driveways from the 80s and into the 90s, with over 200,000 models registered in 1995. Flash forward to 2020 though and there were just 34 remaining, meaning that 99.98% of Montegos have vanished from our roads in the last quarter of a century! One of the big reasons for this is that pre-1989 models can only run on leaded petrol, which stopped being sold in the UK in 1999.

Fiat Regata

Number on the road in 1995: 14,549

Number on the road in 2020: 3

Similarly to the Montego, the Fiat Regata is another small family car from the 80s. While the Regata wasn’t quite as prevalent on our roads back in 1995, its numbers have dropped at a similar rate, with just three surviving today, from just under 15,000 25 years ago.

Lada Samara

Number on the road in 1995: 44,982

Number on the road in 2020: 11