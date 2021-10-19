Global commuting index

There are many factors that can make your daily commute a breeze or a living nightmare, but where in the world is it the worst? And how does the picture vary around the UK? To find out, the car insurance experts at Uswitch have analysed a range of countries, towns and cities considering the average commute time and the cost of getting into work. They also explored which places have the greenest commutes, based on the number of electric vehicles and charging points on the roads. The best countries for commuting 1. Turkey Taking top spot was Turkey, largely due to the affordability of commuting in the country. Not only was Turkey the cheapest nation when it came to fuel, with an average price of just ₺7.92 (£0.66) per litre, it was also in the top five cheapest countries for public transport too. But it wasn’t just affordability that Turkey excelled in, as commuters in the country are also amongst the greenest, with average emissions of 4.4 tonnes per person. 2. Austria The second-placed country when it comes to global commutes is Austria, which primarily scored highly when it came to environmental factors. They were also among the countries that had the lowest costs when it comes to the cost of a public transport pass, with an average monthly cost of €49 (£42). 3. Romania In third place is Romania, which was the cheapest nation when it came to the cost of a monthly public transport pass, where you’ll pay an average of 79.34 leu, which is about £14. Romania also had low emissions, at 3.4 tonnes per capita. The worst countries for commuting 1. Ireland Ireland was the worst country for commuters, notably having the highest cost when it comes to a public transport pass, which averaged at an incredible £85.71 a month. In fact, Ireland scored pretty poorly on every factor that we looked at, other than its CO2 emissions. 2. United Kingdom Ireland’s neighbours in the United Kingdom came out as the second-worst country for commuters, again scoring pretty poorly across the board. Lots of cities in the UK have light rail services such as the famous London Underground, but it seems that the cost, time taken, and even eco-friendliness of the British commute, all require some improvement. 3. Canada Another English-speaking country completes the bottom three countries for commutes. Canada actually scores quite well on a couple of metrics such as, the cost of fuel per litre and cost of public transport. However it was massively let down by its CO2 emissions, which were actually higher than any other country we analysed, at 13.8 tonnes per capita.

The best countries for… Fuel price: Turkey (£0.66/$0.89/₺7.92) While we’re all encouraged to walk or catch public transport to work where possible, most of us still choose to drive, meaning that one of our biggest expenses is that of fuel. Turkey was the cheapest country when it came to filling up, paying just ₺7.92 per litre, which works out at £0.66. If you drive a car to work, make sure that you’re fully covered with comprehensive insurance. Average monthly public transport pass cost: Romania (£14/$19/RON 79) If you do choose to take public transport to work, you’ll still have to shell out for a pass each month, whether you catch the train, bus, or perhaps a light rail system like the Tube. The cheapest country for a monthly pass was Romania with an average monthly cost of RON 79 (£14). Remember that the more that you drive, the more expensive your vehicle insurance will be, which is another reason to use public transport. Average commute time: Iceland (15 minutes) Possibly the worst aspect of the daily commute is the time it takes, whether you find yourself stuck in traffic or being held up by signalling delays on the train. But in Iceland, this seemingly isn’t much of a concern, with the average daily commute taking just 15 minutes. Iceland’s unique geography means that almost all of the population are concentrated in coastal areas with around 80% of the inland area being uninhabitable, workers generally don’t have as far to commute. Public charging stations: Norway (3,759 per million people) Given that it has the most electric vehicles, it’s little surprise to see that Norway also has the highest proportion of public vehicle charging stations, with over 3,700 per million people. EVs have been common on Norwegian streets for many years now, with the impressive infrastructure playing a big part in this. CO2 emissions: Malta (3 tonnes per capita) Commuting is a big part of a country’s CO2 emissions, which is why so many are trying to drive people towards greener alternatives. The country that seems to be making the best progress so far is Malta, with CO2 emissions of just 3 tonnes per person. The best places for commuting in the UK 1. Milton Keynes, South East Taking the top spot is Milton Keynes, the largest town in Buckinghamshire. While many who live in the town commute into London, it’s clearly also well set up for easy and green commuting on its own too. Milton Keynes scored highly on almost all of the factors that we looked at and had the highest number of electric vehicle charging stations (134.7 per 100,000 people) This means, it’s well set up for a greener commute in the years to come, and also had a short average commute of just 14.1 minutes. 2. Coventry, West Midlands In second place is Coventry, in the West Midlands. Like Milton Keynes, Coventry has a particularly robust charging network for electric vehicles. It was also amongst the cheaper towns and cities when it comes to the cost of a monthly public transport pass, which averages out at just £50.90. The city’s “Very Light Rail System” is set to be operational by 2024 and will make it even easier for locals to get to work. 3. Peterborough, East of England Despite being located around 76 miles away, Peterborough is another city that sees many people commute into London, as it is ideally placed on the East Coast Main Line. Peterborough had by far the highest number of electric vehicles per 100,000 people, with 8,411 and also had one of the shortest commutes of the places that we looked at, with an average of just 14.1 minutes. The worst places for commuting in the UK 1. Stafford, West Midlands But not all parts of the UK are such a dream when it comes to commuting, with the market town of Stafford, in the West Midlands, holding the unfortunate title of the worst place to commute. While it scored ok in terms of commute cost and times, it was the green factors where the town lagged behind, with low numbers of both electric vehicles and chargers, as well as having high emissions per capita of 6.6 tCO2. 2. London, Greater London As one of the busiest cities, not just in the UK, but in the whole world, it’s probably no surprise to anyone who’s been on the Tube at rush hour that London makes the top three worst places to commute. The capital wasn’t just the most expensive city when it comes to public transport, with a travel pass costing an average of £162, but it’s also the city with the longest average commute, with Londoners spending an average of 36.3 minutes getting into work. 3. Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber The third worst place for commuters is Doncaster, in South Yorkshire. Much like Stafford, the town actually scores quite well in terms of the amount of time people spend commuting and the cost of doing so, but was let down in the eco-friendliness factors.