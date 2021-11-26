Using your car for Christmas decorating - how to avoid fines and stay safe

Driving home [your tree] for Christmas could land you a £300 fine

To many, picking out the biggest and bushiest Christmas tree each year makes their Christmas complete. But if you’ve never considered the safety risks of driving your tree home for Christmas, then it's worth looking up the rules. If you don’t abide by the road safety laws you could be fined up to £300, which is not what anyone wants, especially in December.

Things to consider when securing your tree to your car:

If the tree overhangs more than a metre, then we suggest attaching reflective load markers - or similar - to ensure it’s clearly visible in all weathers and lights, especially as winter can be dark and misty. .

If you’ve chosen a particularly bushy tree this year, then make sure it does not overhang the side of your car by more than 30cm (11.8inches). A good rule of thumb is, if it surpasses your wing mirror, then it’s most likely obscuring the driver's vision on the road, and therefore could be illegal.

Even using a roof rack can pose danger, so generally it's best to avoid this method of transport, as any parts of the tree sticking out can obscure the drivers' vision. If you really want to bring home the biggest, busiest tree then opt for hiring a trailer to attach to the back of your car, as this is the safest option.

Presents might not be insured if your car is broken into

Most car insurance policies cover personal belongings between £100-£1000, but that’s not as standard, so it’s important to check your policy. It will always be advised not to leave any Christmas presents in your car, especially not visible to anyone outside the car, as this can make your car more of a target.

If possible, avoid the temptation to hide presents in your car

Keep all the receipts

Check with your insurance provider to see if they are covered

Secure your car properly

Not all bank holidays are free parking

Most parking is free on bank holidays - but make sure you check. Any restricted parking areas will specify whether they are free or not. If they don’t, then it's generally good to assume that you will still have to pay for parking, to avoid all risks of fines.

Decorating your car for Christmas could see you with £50 on the spot fine

Social trends surrounding Christmas are hot topics on the likes of TikTok with certain hashtags racking up millions of views.