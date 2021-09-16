The most Googled motoring problems in the UK

Engine oil

It is vital you check your engine oil levels at least once every couple of weeks, or before a long journey. If the oil level drops too low, this can stop the engine from working and eventually lead to significant engine damage. This may affect your MOT, so it's worth doing an MOT check to make sure everything is safe and working.

You can face fines of up to £2,500 and receive three penalty points if your vehicle is found to be in a dangerous condition, which can include engine damage due to insufficient checks of the engine oil. It can even void your car insurance.

1. How much oil does my car need?

At 19,200 Google searches since August 2020, this is the most asked motoring question among Brits.

To see if your oil levels are low, you need to use a dipstick, which is usually found under the car bonnet.

Once cleaned, the dipstick should have two marks which state maximum and minimum oil levels. Push the dipstick all the way into the oil tube, then pull it back out to see where the oil line sits in relation to the two marks. You have the recommended amount of oil needed in your car when the level sits between the maximum and minimum lines.

2. How do I change the oil in my car?

This is the second most asked oil-related question, with a total of 8,640 searches.

First off, you will need to drain the old oil from the engine. Before doing so, start the car and let it run for up to two minutes so that the engine oil is warm, and it drains smoothly.

Always ensure you’re in safe surroundings for an oil change, such as a driveway or a garage with level ground.

Find the oil pan and drain plug from underneath the car, but be sure that the engine is cool enough to touch before you can locate the drain plug.

Once the drain plug is located, use an old cloth to spread underneath and place the oil pan below. Using a spanner, loosen the drain plug by turning it anti-clockwise. Remove the plug slowly and allow the engine oil to drain out; when the oil begins to slowly drip, reinsert the drain plug and tighten using the spanner.

With the oil drain pan remaining underneath the car, you should then locate the oil filter. Loosen the oil filter using a spanner by turning it anti-clockwise and removing the filter by hand.

Before you install the new oil filter you should apply some engine oil to the new gasket, this can prevent the gasket from causing an oil leak, or cracking. Then install and tighten the new oil filter by hand.

You should only begin to fill your car with the new engine oil once you have determined which oil is right for your vehicle. You should ensure the new engine oil is the recommended grade and amount identified in the owner’s manual for your car.

3. How much does changing engine oil cost?

Around 5,760 Google searches were made around the cost of changing engine oil.

The cost of changing your engine oil can vary depending on the size of your car’s engine. In the UK, prices can range anywhere between £70 to £160 if you choose to go to a franchise or dealer to carry out the task.

Purchasing engine oil can cost anywhere between £30 to £50.

Car bonnet

Knowing how to open your car bonnet is extremely important so you can complete vital checks to ensure the safety of your vehicle, including washer fluid and engine oil levels.

Completing these checks can ensure your vehicle is safe to drive, if not completed, you can face fines of up to £2,500.

1. How do I open my car bonnet?

Brits made up to 15,600 Google searches in the last year around how to open a car bonnet.

Before opening the car bonnet, you should ensure the engine is switched off and allow it to cool for up to 10 minutes.

The inside of your car may have a lever that is located on the passenger side. However, this may vary depending on the make and model. Once you have located the latch, you should then pull the lever and the bonnet will pop open.

Lift the bonnet of the car slightly and find the release catch, this should then slide to the left, and you can lift the bonnet open fully. Always make sure you’re in a safe environment for opening the car bonnet – it should never be done in high winds.