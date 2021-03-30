When’s the best time to switch car insurance for a cheap quote?

See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch

There’s no easy way to find the cheapest renewal quote. This is because car insurance premiums take into account so many factors – from what you drive and your road experience to where you live and the level of cover you need.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to keep the cost of cover down, if you’re prepared to review your needs and switch provider.

But when is the best time to look for a new policy and does it make a difference to the quotes you get back? Read on to find out more.

Should you auto-renew car insurance?

Around 30 days before your existing car insurance policy expires your insurer will invite you to renew your existing cover. You may need to confirm you want to renew, but in many cases the policy automatically rolls-over for another year, unless you say otherwise.

Auto-renewal is convenient, but it’s often pricy. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) estimates six million home and motor insurance customers are paying £1.2 billion more than necessary, because insurers automatically increase premiums upon renewal.

The City watchdog found new customers pay:

“£285 for motor insurance on average, while customers who have been with their provider for more than five years pay £370.”

High auto-renewal car insurance quotes to be banned

The FCA plans to ban this practice, which is known as ‘loyalty’ pricing, and is employed by policy providers for the following reasons:

Insurers know that a large proportion of their policyholders hate shopping around for car insurance, and will just accept the renewal quote

Providers charge ‘loyal’ customers more to off-set the discounts they offer to potential new customers

The fact is, even when the automatic renewal quote is around the same or a little below what you paid last year, the chances are it can be beaten by other car cover providers.

Car insurance is cheaper than last year

To rub salt in the wounds of anyone who has paid more upon renewal of their policy, insurance premiums have actually gone down over the past 12 months.

According to the Association of British Insurers, this is because the coronavirus pandemic, and subsequent lockdowns have meant fewer cars on the roads, and so fewer accidents.

The ABI recorded the following positive effects:

The number of motor insurance claims settled in 2020 fell by 19% to 2.1 million – a four-year low

Total pay-outs also fell, by 6% on 2019 figures

The average comprehensive car insurance premium was £465, a four-year low

Always compare prices for car insurance

For drivers, the downward trend in car insurance premiums should be good news. However, the benefits are far more likely to be felt by those who reject their insurer’s auto-renewal quote, and compare prices for cheaper car insurance.

If any more incentive to check out other providers is needed, the ABI recorded an increase in the value of claims last year, up from £3,400 in 2019 to £4,000, due to the higher cost of repairing new cars. Increased personal injury claims is another factor.

These issues are likely to contribute to a sharp rise in the average cost of premiums when the impact of coronavirus recedes, people take to the roads on-mass, and the number of claims returns to somewhere nearer to normal.

When should you renew car insurance?

You can usually renew or get quotes for car insurance at any time up to a month before your current policy expires. However, the quotes you get change depending on how close your renewal date is.

The consensus among experts is the best time to buy new cover is at around three weeks beforehand. Here’s why:

Risk and rush, or plan and prepare car cover

There are several reasons behind the three-weeks sweet spot. Key among them is that insurers tend to conclude that drivers who leave renewing to the last minute are less careful, and so a riskier proposition than those who are more organised

Potential for mistakes rises with last minute car cover renewals

Leaving renewals to the last-minute raises questions about how seriously drivers take insurance, and how careful they are when considering such factors as their annual mileage, or whether the car is used for social only or for commuting, too

Renewing cover too early is false economy

If leaving it late to renew is not a good idea, the same goes for being too eager. This is because the pool of insurers offering quotes a month before the renewal date is smaller than those returning quotes as the renewal date draws closer

Is renewing with the same insurer ever worthwhile?

It is, of course, possible that your existing insurer’s offer can’t be beaten – although you’ll only know this if you give yourself time to do your research.

In this case, there’s nothing wrong with staying put. Incidentally, if you find a cheaper quote elsewhere, it’s always worth contacting your present provider and asking if they’ll beat or at least match it. If they will, then staying put is worth considering.

Don’t forget to renew or cancel your car insurance cover

Car insurance can prove very expensive if you either fail to renew or switch car insurance, or you forget about an auto-renewal transaction. Here’s why:

Some car insurance providers don’t offer an auto-renewal service. This can cause problems if you think your cover will roll-on next year when it won’t. The result could be a £600 fine and six points on your licence for driving without insurance

The same goes for holding back on renewing insurance, perhaps if you are not planning on driving at all for a spell, such as due to a lockdown. However, if the car is on a public road you must have motor insurance

Uninsured cars not kept on a public road, such as on a private drive, must have a Statutory Off Road Notice

If you ignore an auto-renewal letter, and buy cover elsewhere you could end up paying for two policies. Given you can only claim on one insurance this is a waste of money, and you could have problems claiming on either policy

How to get the best car insurance deals

There is more to keeping your annual car insurance premium down than just getting like-for-like quotes.

It’s also worth regularly reviewing what you need from your cover and considering ways to amend your requirements and other details – while remaining truthful.

Here are some top tips either cut the cost of cover, or at least ensure you don’t pay more than necessary:

Check your car usage

One of the most notable effects of lockdown has been the quieter roads, as lockdown and working from home force people to keep local. For some people this has resulted in a totally different use of cars, particularly for people who previously drove to work.

If it is unlikely that you will resume driving to work or using your car for business purposes it may be worth reflecting this when you renew. It’s cheaper to insure a car used for social and domestic journeys, rather than to commute, as it’s less likely to be driven in rush hour.

Review your mileage

During the pandemic people have been encouraged to stay at home, or at least keep local, which has resulted in far fewer miles being driven.

While the amount or tarmac covered in 2021 is likely to be higher than last year, it’s worth considering how much you are likely to drive in the year from your renewal date. Fewer miles may mean a lower premium.

Change your excess

Premiums were down last year as a result of coronavirus, primarily because there were fewer claims.

With this in mind, it may be worth considering whether you’d be content to risk paying more up-front in the event of a claim by increasing your voluntary excess.

Be aware of the total excess, though, once the compulsory excess has been added. After all, you don’t want to end up paying the lion’s share of any claim.

Comprehensive or third-party cover?

It may seem counter-intuitive, but you could reduce the cost of your premium by opting for comprehensive rather than third party, fire and theft cover.

This is because insurers have found that people who want a greater level of protection are likely to take driving more seriously than those who just want the bare legal minimum, because it’s probably cheaper.

Job titles and car cover

You may not have changed your job since last buying car insurance, but perhaps your job title could be legitimately amended. Insurers factor in jobs when calculating premiums, with riskier or more stressful positions likely to lead to higher premiums.

So, if you are a chef, see if it’s worth calling yourself a kitchen employee, and if you’re an engineer, try a valid alternative, such as a mechanic.

Reconsider added extras

Do you really need European breakdown cover if you’re unlikely to drive overseas this summer? Could you live without a courtesy car or breakdown cover if you’ll probably not venture too far from home this year?

If the answer to any of these questions, and similar ones about other extras is ‘no’, you could save some money by not selecting them.

Is multi-car cover worthwhile?

If you have more than one car in your household you could save money by linking them all under one policy.

Multi-car insurance bases the premium on the individual risk of each driver and their car. Cars can be added to the policy at their renewal date to provide savings all round.

Can you add a named driver?

Adding another driver to your insurance can lead to lower premiums because you will be sharing some of the driving.

It can prove especially useful if you add a more experienced named driver to your insurance, which insurers will recognise as reducing the risk of a claim. However, as the policyholder you must do most of the driving, otherwise you would be ‘fronting’, which is fraud.

Could black box car insurance work for you?

Black box car insurance uses GPS-technology to track when and how you drive, rewarding safe drivers with lower premiums.

Also known as telematics car insurance, it places some restrictions on when and where you can drive, such as during rush hours, or on motorways, and if you break these curfews, your premium could rise.

It may be no good for most people who commute to work, but it could be ideal for younger, inexperienced drivers, and indeed those who only use their cars occasionally or for short trips to the shops.

Why you should pay annually

It is best to pay for car insurance in one lump sum, rather than in monthly payments. This is because the 11 direct debit payments made after the initial 20% deposit can attract interest.

Not everyone can afford to cover their annual premium in one go, and for some the cost of monthly repayments will be too high. For this reason, the FCA introduced rules in November 2020 to ensure policy providers help customers who are struggling with payments.

And finally … beware car insurance fees

Always read the small print in car insurance documents to ensure you are getting the right cover. Also, keep an eye out for the various fees that can snag unsuspecting drivers.

Potential changes include:

Policy purchase and or renewal fees, which some providers, such as Hastings Direct, apply

Policy amendment fees, including changing mileage, address or your name (such as if you marry)

Cancellation within the mandatory 14-day cooling-off period after the policy starts will cost you a sum based on the days you were covered. However, some providers will also apply an admin fee of up to £60

In short, if you want to cut the cost of car insurance know what cover you need, be prepared to shop around and switch, and start looking around three weeks before your current policy term ends.