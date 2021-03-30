Who owns the major car makers now?

See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch

British firms have an outstanding record for producing some of the best, most innovative and fastest cars on the planet - from Land Rovers to Rolls-Royces, Jaguars to Jensens, MINIs to McLarens and everything in between.

Or at least they did. Because while UK workers, designers and engineers continue to make some of the most popular and successful cars driven today, incredibly few of them are employed by British-owned businesses.

And it’s not just British firms who have been changing hands; everyone from Skoda to Volvo, Alfa Romeo to Peugeot are now owned by other companies.

Of course, there are a few firms still under their original ownership; but with a recent move to combine the likes of Chrysler, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati and Vauxhall - to name a few - into a single Dutch-based group, we thought it was high time someone actually explained who owns who right now.

Read on to find out where the cars you see on the road every day are made, as well as which company pockets the profits from their sale.

Why foreign cars dominate the UK market

If truth be told, the British car industry has been in decline since the end of the Second World War. Rebuilding the country pushed motor manufacturing down the pecking order, and the companies that received support hardly helped themselves.

Take British Leyland. In the 1970s it owned Rover, MINI, Land Rover and Jaguar. But it faltered due to shoddy management, and was finally sold to BMW in the 1990s.

UK manufacturers have also needed to contend with a resurgent Germany in the post-war years, as well as Japan, the USA and, more recently, China and Korea.

The who’s who of current cars

There’s no shortage of cars on our roads that were built in a plant somewhere on these shores, but the fact is they are probably owned by foreign companies. So who is behind the main brands and where are they constructed?

Here’s our roundup of the current state of the industry:

Alfa Romeo

Origin: Alfa Romeo was founded as ALFA, an acronym of Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili. in 1910, in Milan, Italy. The company was formed to produce mass-market and racing cars from the start, and given its current name in 1920.

Ownership: Stellantis, since 2021. Prior to this Alfa Romeo was owned by Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (from 2007) before which it was state-owned (1921, following bankruptcy).

Manufactured: San Germano, Italy.

Audi

Origin: Audi Automobilwerke GmbH Zwickau was registered in 1909, in Ingolstadt, Germany. In the early 1930s it merged with Horch, DKW and Wanderer to form Auto Union AG, Chemnitz. In recognition, Audi adopted the four rings logo.

Ownership: Volkswagen, fully by 1966. Daimler (1958-1966).

Manufactured: Audi has 19 plants overseas, including in Germany, China and Mexico.

Bentley

Origin: Bentley was formed in 1919 by HM and WO Bentley in London. The company was acquired by Rolls Royce in 1931, separating in 1971 when the parent company went into receivership. Bentley was subsequently sold to Vickers.

Ownership: Volkswagen, since 1998.

Manufactured: Crewe.

BMW

Origin: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, or BMW, was founded in 1916, producing aircraft for Germany’s First World War effort. BMW began building cars in 1928, becoming a key player in the saloon and luxury car market.

Ownership: BMW.

Manufactured: UK sites at Oxford, Farnborough and Goodwood.

Citroën

Origin: Citroën was formed in 1919, breaking new ground in 1934 when it produced the first front-wheel drive car, and the first mass-produced break discs a year later.

Ownership: Stellantis since 2021. Prior to this it partnered Peugeot in 1974, before being sold to Chrysler in the 1980s.

Manufactured: European factories in France, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain and Turkey. Citroën had a plant in Slough for forty years to 1966.

Dacia

Origin: Formed in 1966, Dacia is a Romanian car manufacturer. Originally trading under the name Uzina de Autoturisme Pitești.

Ownership: Renault, since 1999. Prior to the sale Dacia was owned by the Romanian government.

Manufactured: Romania, Morocco, Argentina, among others. No UK production.

Fiat

Origin: Fiat began producing cars in 1899, in Turin, Italy. In a long and illustrious history, it has been awarded European Car of the Year a record nine times.

Ownership: Previously part of Fiat Chrysler, Stellantis purchased the company in 2021.

Manufactured: Italy.

Ford

Origin: The eponymous Henry Ford created his company in 1903. Over the course of the next century Ford became the most successful car manufacturer in the world.

Ownership: Ford.

Manufactured: UK production sites are at Dagenham and Halewood.

Honda

Origin: Honda was formed in 1959, primarily as a motorcycle manufacturer. The first four-wheelers were produced in 1963.

Ownership: Honda.

Manufactured: Various sites worldwide, including the UK, where it has a plant at Swindon.

Hyundai

Origin: South Korean firm Hyundai was formed in 1967. It operates the world’s largest integrated automobile factory in Ulsan, which has an annual production turnover of 1.6 million units.

Ownership: Hyundai Motor Group.

Manufactured: European production sites are in the Czech Republic and Russia.

Jaguar

Origin: The first Jaguar car was made in 1935. In 1948 Jaguar introduced the XK120, at the time the fastest production car around. The E-Type arrived in 1961.

Ownership: Tata Motors since 2008, previously owned by Ford (1990-2008), independent (1984-1990), British Leyland (1968-1984). Further back, the Swallow Sidecar Company (formed 1922) became Jaguar Cars in 1945, merging with British Motor Corp in 1966.

Manufactured: Castle Bromwich. Jaguar Land Rover employs around 4,000 staff at its Halewood manufacturing site in south Liverpool.

Kia

Origin: Kyungsung Presision Industry was formed in 1944, and rebranded Kia Industries in 1952. Kia evolved from offering bicycles to motorised three-wheelers, before entering the passenger car market in 1974. Kia Motors launched in the UK in 1991.

Ownership: Since 2015, Hyundai has owned a 33.88% stake of Kia Corporation. Partnered with Ford in the 1980s. Prior to 1981 it was independent.

Manufactured: No UK production. Kia has a European plant in Slovakia.

Land Rover

Origin: Formed in 1948, Land Rover was initially owned by Rover Company until 1967, when it was sold to Leyland Motor Corp. In 1968 Land Rover became part of British Leyland, before becoming Land Rover Ltd in 1978.

Ownership: Jaguar Land Rover since 2013, itself a subsidiary of India’s Tata Motors since 2008.

Manufactured: Jaguar Land Rover employs around 4,000 staff at Halewood, south Liverpool.

Mazda

Origin: The Mazda Motor Corporation was founded in 1920, in Hiroshima, Japan as the Toyo Cork Kogyo Company, producing corks, and then machine tools. In 1931 it began making auto-rickshaws, before entering the passenger car market in 1960.

Ownership: Mazda since 1995. Part owned by Ford between 1974 and 1995. Owned by the Toyo Kogyo before 1974.

Manufactured: Mazdas are shipped from Japan and Thailand.

Mercedes

Origin: The first Mercedes brand car was produced in 1901 by Daimler-Motoren-Gesellschaft, although the company itself became an entity in 1926 when Daimler merged with Benz.

Ownership: Mercedes-Benz became a subsidiary of Daimler AG in 2019.

Manufactured: Most Mercedes cars are imported, although the SLR sports car is manufactured in Woking.

MINI

Origin: Founded in 1969 as a separate entity to the Austin Mini and Morris Mini, MINI was built by the British Leyland. Performance models had the name Cooper appended to them.

Ownership: BMW, which bought MINI from Rover Group (previously British Leyland) in 1994.

Manufactured: Swindon, Oxford and Hams Hall, near Birmingham, as well as at BMW’s Plant Steyr in Austria.

Nissan

Origin: Nissan had its origins in the Kaishinsha Motor Car Works (formed 1914). The company became Nissan Motor Co. in 1934, just three years after producing the first Datsun car. Nissan as a brand appeared in the late 1930s.

Ownership: Nissan became part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance in 1999. Prior to this, Nissan was merged with Japan’s Prince Motor Company (from 1966).

Manufactured: Sunderland.

Peugeot

Origin: Formed as a steel foundry in 1810, the company introduced its first proper car, with a Daimler internal combustion engine, in 1890. Peugeot began making its own engines in 1896 and never looked back.

Ownership: Peugeot secured a 30% share of Citroën in 1974, forming PSA Peugeot Citroën. In 1978, it bought the European division of Chrysler. Following a merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in 2021, the parent company became Stellantis.

Manufactured: Peugeot closed its Coventry plant in 2007. Cars are now imported from France.

Porsche

Origin: Porsche was founded in Stuttgart, Germany in 1911 as a car development firm, meaning it did not make its own cars. This changed in the 1930s when it was commissioned to make the Volkswagen Beetle. Porsche produced its first branded car, the 356, in 1946.

Ownership: Porsche AG was renamed Porsche SE in 2007. In 2011, the company merged with Volkswagen AG.

Manufactured: Germany.

Renault

Origin: Renault produced its first car in December 1898. By 1903, it was manufacturing its own engines, which paved the way for volume production two years later. Over the years Renault has made everything from taxis to aircraft engines, but remains best known for cars.

Ownership: Renault was nationalised in 1945. In 1996 it was privatised, with the Renault-Nissan alliance following three years later. Mitsubishi was added to the alliance in 2017.

Manufactured: France and Belgium (Europe).

SEAT

Origin: SEAT was formed in 1950, swiftly becoming the biggest carmaker in Spain. By 2000, more than 500,000 cars were being manufactured each year, three quarters of which are exported.

Ownership: SEAT was a state-owned enterprise from 1950 to 1986, when it was sold to Volkswagen.

Manufactured: SEATs are manufactured in Spain, Slovakia, Portugal and Germany.

Škoda

Origin: Czech firm Škoda was formed in 1925 when Laurin & Klement, automobile manufacturers, merged with Škoda Works, an industrial conglomerate.

Ownership: Škoda was nationalised in 1948 and remained in state-ownership until it began to be sold off to Volkswagen Group in 1991. It became a fully-owned subsidiary in 2000.

Manufactured: Czech Republic, China, India, Russia Slovakia.

Toyota

Origin: Kiichiro Toyota founded the Japanese car company in 1937, since when its growth has been phenomenal. Toyota is the tenth largest company in the world, and the biggest car manufacturer, making more than 10 million units a year.

Ownership: Toyota Motor Corporation is part of the publicly-listed Toyota Group.

Manufactured: Worldwide, including two UK sites, at Deeside in Wales and Burnaston in Derbyshire.

Vauxhall

Origin: Originally founded as pump and marine engine manufacturer Alex Wilson & Co in 1857, Vauxhall began making cars in 1903 and Bedford vans in 1930. Today it produces Vauxhall branded cars for the UK market. The same models are branded Opal abroad.

Ownership: Vauxhall is a subsidiary of sister company Opal. It was owned by General Motor from 1925 to 2017, when it was sold to Peugeot SA.

Manufactured: Vauxhall cars are made at Ellesmere Port in the UK, and at sites in Germany, Portugal and Spain.

Volkswagen

Origin: Volkswagen was founded in 1937 by the state-run German Labour Front. Initially, introduced to provide affordable cars for the masses, as typified by the VW Beetle, it emerged after the Second World War as a major player in the international car market.

Ownership: Volkswagen Group. VW was state-owned until 1960, when it was denationalised.

Manufactured: Volkswagen has a worldwide manufacturing presence. VWs intended for the UK market are imported from the continent.

Volvo

Origin: Swedish manufacturer Volvo began producing cars in 1927, following an expansion from parent company SKF’s core ball bearing business. Volvo is derived from the latin for ‘I roll’, which hints at the company’s beginnings.

Ownership: Geely Holding Group, a Chinese car company, since 2010. Previous owners are Ford (1999-2010) and Volvo (to 1999).

Manufactured: Sweden, Belgium, USA and China.

What are the biggest selling brands in the UK?

More than 920,000 cars were manufactured in the UK in 2020, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. The most popular cars in the UK in 2020 were as follows:

Ford Fiesta (49,174 new registrations)

Vauxhall Corsa (46,439)

Volkswagen Golf (43,109)

Ford Focus (39,372)

Mercedes Benz A-Class (37,608)

How much does car manufacturing add to the UK economy?

Car manufacturing contributes £15.3 billion to the UK coffers, making it one of the driving forces behind the domestic economy. It employs more than 850,000 people, and has a global reach, with eight out of ten of the 1.3 million cars manufactured here being exported.

A troubled UK car market

With more than 38 million licenced vehicles in the UK, the UK is a significant, if currently troubled, market. Unit production fell by 29% in the year to January 2021, with C-19 and Brexit considered the main causes of the slump in sales.