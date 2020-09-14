Car modifications are not exclusive to boy racers or petrolheads. As well as turbocharged engines and spoilers, insurers take more modest vehicle modifications into consideration when arranging your cover — anything from alloy wheels to safety features such as parking sensors.

Different types of modification will affect the cost of your cover in different ways — some will not alter your premium at all, and some could even reduce it. But your insurer must be informed so they can provide appropriate cover.

If you had to claim you would want your car put back the way it was before the accident and that would include any modifications, so you must tell your insurer about them in advance so they can accurately price their policy.