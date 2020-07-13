Admiral car insurance

Admiral also trades under a number of different brands, including Elephant, Diamond and Bell for car insurance, Gladiator for van insurance and Veygo for temporary short-term car insurance. It owns the insurance company EUI, which underwrites the majority of Admiral policies.

Other insurance products offered by Admiral include home insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance and Admiral’s van insurance. Admiral also offers MultiCover Insurance – a single policy that offers cover for both home and car and it offers temporary car insurance.

See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch

Admiral operates a reward scheme. You register for the scheme and shop online or at high street stores including Boots, Asos and eBay. You can use your cash rewards when you renew or purchase a new Admiral insurance policy.

Cover for any of your keys, not just your car

no need to claim on your motor or household policies,

This includes lost, stolen or broken keys, but excludes wear and tear.

Yes. Admiral’s Keycare cover is a standalone cover that provides up to £2,000 cover towards the cost of replacement keys and locks.

Haulage: For delivery drivers, furniture movers and others who drive items not belonging to them

Own Goods: for tradesmen such as builders, carpenters and plumbers who use their van in connection with their business. This also covers people who need to drive between more than one place of work such as social workers or classroom assistants. Admiral offers a Goods and Tools policy upgrade, to cover the contents of your van

Social and Commuting: for travelling to work or to the station each day to get to work

Social: for drivers using their van for personal trips and not to commute or for work

This insurance is intended for people who'd like to borrow a colleague, friend or family member's car. The insurance must be bought by the person borrowing the car and you’ll need the owner's permission to do so.

is for drivers with a full UK licences from age 17 years old,

purchased up to 60 days in advance or instantly

Cover is comprehensive and can be:

Veygo is aimed at 'drivers with no cars'. Veygo offers flexible car sharing insurance.

Admiral also offers temporary car insurance, or car sharing insurance, to new customers through its specialist insurer Veygo.

Temporary car insurance policies can be for as little as one hour to 30 days but it is possible for learners to buy cover for longer to enable them to practise ahead of their driving test.

Yes. Admiral is a leading provider of short-term, temporary or day car insurance. Existing customers can buy Admiral temporary car insurance.

if you’re a couple with more than one vehicle

if you’re a family with more than one driver

if you own more than one car

Taking out a multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs:

Multi car insurance includes the repair or replace of your windscreen. Please note an excess applies. Multi car insurance also includes European cover sat-nav and personal belongings covert and a 24-hour emergency helpline.

All named drivers earn their own no claims bonus for use with Admiral policies.

If you’re the first registered keeper of a car under a year old, Admiral will replace it for the same make, model and specification if it's written off.

This protects your no claims bonus and your excess if you're in a non-fault accident with an uninsured driver. So long as you have all the details of the other car.

You’ll get a courtesy car while yours is being repaired at an Admiral-approved garage.

It is fully comprehensive cover and includes as standard:

Yes. Admiral MultiCar insurance allows you to insure several cars.

Admiral warns that LittleBox may not be good for those who do lots of journeys throughout the day or who regularly drive at night.

your car must have been manufactured in the past 15 years

you'll need to drive at least 1,900 miles annually

your car needs to be worth at least £250

In order to have the black box installed:

Yes. Admiral’s telematics LittleBox car insurance aims to reward and encourage safer driving. It is aimed at younger or newer drivers who may want to lower the cost of their car insurance.

Admiral will pay out to the third party if you're involved in an accident, but it won't compensate you as a policyholder if your car is damaged.

Admiral will pay out to a third party in the event of a claim and also cover your car if it's damaged by fire or theft.

The policyholder is covered to drive another insured car on a third party basis, so long as they're eligible.

This includes like for like replacement cover if your car is stolen or written off. This applies as long as it’s up to 12 months old and you’re the first registered owner.

Up to £300 towards the cost of replacing the locks if your car keys are lost or stolen from somewhere other than your car.

Get £5,000 of personal injury cover for you and your partner to help if you have had a serious accident.

If you get a windscreen chip Admiral will repair or replace it for you. Note that an excess will apply.

This is included on comprehensive and third party fire & theft cover.

Named drivers on an Admiral car insurance policy can earn a no claims bonus for use towards Admiral policies.

Comprehensive cover includes a courtesy car while your car is being fixed by an approved repairer.

Includes all the same benefits as Admiral’s national cover but with added European assistance.

Cover includes breakfast for you and your passengers up to £150 per person (£600 total) while your vehicle is being repaired.

You'll get a hire car (up to 1600cc) for up to three days to allow you to complete your you journey.

Admiral will drain the fuel or recover your vehicle to the nearest suitable repairer. You'll also get 10 litres of fuel so you can continue your journey.

If your keys are lost or broken Admiral will arrange for your vehicle to be towed to the nearest garage or an alternative destination of your choice, if no further than 10 miles away from the breakdown.

Admiral will pay to recover caravan and trailers up to 8ft 3in wide and 3.5t in weight.

The following items are included in Admiral breakdown cover:

Up to a maximum of 2.2 litres and 7 seats or £250 to use for travel expenses

Uninsured driver protection: covers you if you're hit by an uninsured driver

You're covered whether the accident is your fault or not

Cover for policyholders whilst in any other privately insured car in the UK

Covers policyholder and named drivers: named drivers are covered whether they're driving or just a passenger in the insured car

Includes cash amounts if you stay in hospital as a result of an accident in your car

Admiral car insurance personal injury cover provides an additional £50,000 extra cover, with a limit of up to £100,000.

The cover also allows you to claim for personal injury and uninsured losses such as your excess, and personal injury, from the driver at fault.

This cover provides up to £100,000 help towards legal costs if involved in a motor accident that's not your fault.

These additional features are not standard and can be added as extras:

What is Admiral car insurance best for?

Choice of different cover

Breakdown cover

Flexibility

If you have younger drivers in your family

If you drive but don’t own a car

Find out if Admiral car insurance is best for your motoring needs

Admiral in the news

Check before you travel abroad

Admiral is urging drivers who take their car abroad to make sure they have the correct documents before leaving.

As travel restrictions ease following the global Coronavirus lockdown, Lorna Connelly, head of claims at Admiral, is asking drivers to do their homework before travelling.

She says: “Many people are deciding to drive to Europe in the coming weeks instead of flying this year. Our data shows car accidents abroad are more likely to occur in August than any other month.”

She recommends drivers try where possible to:

familiarise themselves with local driving laws

do their homework on unfamiliar road layouts

be aware of signs in foreign languages

Admiral urges drivers to be aware of wildlife

Admiral has reported spike in wildlife being hit on the roads during the Coronavirus lockdown, with deer topping of the list of animals being involved. The car insurer is urging drivers to remain vigilant at all times, despite there being less traffic on the roads.

Lorna Connelly, head of claims at Admiral, says: “Since lockdown began, we’ve seen a marked change in the types of accidents reported.

“Around 9% of all motor claims we’ve received since 23 March involve drivers hitting animals. that’s 2% higher than before the pandemic.

“If you see deer warning signs or are travelling through a forested stretch of road, be sure to check your speed and stay alert. If you see deer, dip your headlights as this may cause them to ‘freeze’ so you should always be prepared to stop.

“If you do have to stop, it’s important to use your hazard warning lights to alert other drivers. Don’t be tempted to approach an injured deer as it could be dangerous, instead you should notify the police.”

Complaints data

The Financial Ombudsman Service received 496 car insurance complaints about Admiral in the first half of 2020, plus a further 97 for Admiral’s insurance company EUI making a total of 593. That gives Admiral just under 12% of all motor insurance complaints. But Admiral has more than 16% of market share so received a much smaller proportion of complaints than might be expected for its size. To put complaints in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.