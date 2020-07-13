Insurance broker Autonet was formed in 1998 in Stoke on Trent, and its ties with the area were reinforced 20 years later when it became the stadium sponsor of Kidsgrove FC.
Trustpilot: 4.5/5 stars
Autonet works with a number of the UK’s biggest insurers, including AXA, LV=, Ageas, and Allianz, providing home, travel, pet and caravan insurance, as well as business cover.
Autonet featured in the Top 50 brokers in personal lines for 2020 and was highly commended in the Personal Lines Broker of the Year category at the Insurance Age UK Broker Awards.
Autonet provides three levels of cover:
Comprehensive Covers damage, losses or injury to the insured, third parties and their property as a result of an accident fire, theft or a malicious act
Third party, fire and theft Cover for losses or injuries incurred to someone other than the insured, plus damage and loss to the policyholder’s vehicle
Third party The most basic level of cover, providing compensation to third parties only if the insured is deemed to be at fault
Black box car insurance, also known as telematics, cover uses a GPS-enabled device to relay data to the insurer about the insured’s driving.
Autonet offers a telematics policy called ‘Only Smart Divers’. This policy is designed for drivers of all ages who mostly use their car from 5am to 11pm. Customers will be provided with a black box to help monitor this.
Autonet offers multi car insurance, which allows a group of cars to be covered under one policy, reducing costs for the policyholder and other drivers due to the discount offered by the insurer.
Taking out a multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs, and is worth considering in the following circumstances:
if you own more than one car
if you’re a family with more than one driver
if you’re a couple with more than one vehicle
Short term insurance, also known as temporary car insurance, is available from Autonet, which uses Day Insure cover to provide between one and 28 days protection.
Temporary insurance is useful in a variety of scenarios, including if your main vehicle is being repaired or if you need to borrow a vehicle to move home.
It is always worth comparing quotes for short-term or temporary car insurance to ensues you get the best deal.
As a broker, Autonet Insurance draws on a range of insurance providers, although certain car insurance features are provided as standard. These include the items listed below.
The insurer will cover personal injury to the insured, their spouse or civil partner resulting in blindness, loss of a limb or death, occurring within three months of an accident involving the car, up to a limit of £5,000.
Autonet will cover up to two claims for windscreen and window glass damage per annual term on comprehensive policies, subject to any excesses.
Personal belongings in the insured’s car that were damaged, destroyed or lost as a result of an accident, fire, theft or attempted theft are covered.
In the event of car keys or transmitters being lost or stolen, or if a car lock is damaged through fire, theft or attempted theft, replacement lock and keys will be provided for.
Autonet will cover the cost of replacing any child car seat in the car at the time of an accident, fire or theft with one of a similar standard, even if there is no apparent damage.
If the policyholder’s car is hit by an uninsured driver and damage to the vehicle is proven to be caused by the third party Autonet will cover the subsequent claim. However, the insured must provide details of the third-party vehicle, and driver where possible.
Policyholders have access to a 24-hour UK-based claims helpline.
Autonet customers have the opportunity to purchase various additional types of cover when purchasing their annual car insurance policy. These are listed below.
Autonet offers four levels of AXA breakdown cover, which are roadside assistance, roadside assistance and recovery, roadside assistance and home start and European breakdown cover.
All breakdown cover comes with access to a 24-hour helpline, tow to a garage within 20 miles of the breakdown and misfuelling in the UK
As not all third party or third party, fire and theft policies cover damage to the windscreen and window glass as standard, policyholders can purchase additional protection.
Autonet offers three levels of excess protection, which ensures costs the policyholder incurs as a result of a claim are reimbursed to clearly defined limits:
Type 1 protects car insurance excesses of up to £300
Type 2 protects up to £600
Type 3 protects up to £750
Legal expenses insurance covers costs incurred by the policyholder of pursuing a legal claim to recover money lost due to an incident involving their car
The insurance can be applied where policyholders seek compensation for a wide range of losses, including personal injury, loss of earnings, travel costs while the car is out of action and the cost of defending a motor prosecution.
Autonet car insurance offers cover that will suit many drivers, but those with the following needs might like to pay special attention, as it could be ideal:
if you have several cars in your household
if you are looking for legal protection extras
if you are wanting to bolt on roadside assistant to your policy
if you are a young or careful driver and recognise the benefits of black box cover
if you have small children and appreciate the child car seat replacement benefit
Autonet has gone to lengths to reassure its customers that it will do what it can to help policyholders who are concerned about how the coronavirus epidemic has affected their finances.
The insurer has stated it may be able to offer payment holidays if money is very tight or reduce levels of cover to reflect any lack of need or use of the policy as it stands.
