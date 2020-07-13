AXA Insurance has huge reach, covering more than 100 million people worldwide in over 57 countries. Despite its international presence all of AXA’s call centres are based in the UK.
Defaqto: 5/5 stars
The AXA Direct Car Insurance policy is rated as five star by Defaqto. Its Car Plus policy got a four-star rating and its standard policy three stars.
Note: Not all Defaqto products with the same star ratings have the same covers and terms.
TrustPilot rating: 3.8/5 stars
Review platform TrustPilot has given AXA a rating of 3.8 out of five, based on 3,160 reviews, a score which is classed as “great”.
The company publishes reviews instantly, without moderation to ensure transparency.
Part of the AXA group of companies, AXA UK was formed in 1994, and includes Swiftcover and Sun Life in its stable of insurers.
AXA is a keen advocate of driverless cars, believing it will greatly improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, giving them far more independence than they currently have.
Standard: AXA’s standard policy can provide drivers with either third party, fire and theft or comprehensive cover
Car Plus: offers all the benefits of standard comprehensive car insurance, but with UK breakdown cover bolted on
Although AXA does not offer short-term car insurance or black box car insurance cover for UK-wide customers via its website (AXA underwrites some policies that do), it does provide a multi-car insurance discount of up to 15% to customers who buy direct from the insurer.
Multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs:
if you own more than one car
if you’re a family with several cars
if you’re a couple with more than one vehicle
AXA car insurance provides several benefits to policyholders, although UK breakdown cover is only included as standard with the Car Plus policy. Standard car insurance policy features include the following items.
AXA will pay up to £5,000 following the death, loss of limbs or sight following an incident.
No claims bonuses and excesses are protected if the insured has a comprehensive policy and is involved in an incident with an uninsured driver.
Windscreen and window replacement or repair is covered, as is damage to bodywork caused solely and directly by the broken glass, providing the insurer’s approved repairer is used.
Loss or damage to personal belongings due to fire, theft and attempted theft or accident is covered up to a maximum of £300.
The policy will pay up to £300 toward the cost of replacing a child car seat following loss or an accident, even if the seat doesn’t appear to be damaged.
AXA will pay up to £300 towards overnight accommodation and/or onward travel if the car is undrivable due to misfuelling.
Cover is provided for driving within the European Union for up to 93 days a year.
Up to £1,000 of cover if car keys are lost or stolen.
Policyholders can call AXA’s motor claims helpline at any time on 0345 608 0230.
In addition to the benefits featured as standard with an AXA car insurance policy, policyholders may select from various additional options.
The insurer will pay from a maximum of £100 a day, for hospital stays and treatment, to £100,000 for the most serious of injuries, as well as death, following an insured incident.
Standard legal fees of up to £100,000 are covered for court proceedings, and where there is a conflict of interest or dispute over a settlement. Up to £5,000 is provided for post-accident rehabilitation.
If you plan to drive in the European Union for up to three months
if you welcome protection against uninsured drivers
if you have young children, and recognise the benefit of car seat replacement
if you are looking for legal extras
if you are want roadside recovery, providing you buy a Car Plus policy
The challenges facing the country since coronavirus have been tackled head on by AXA, which has donated £1 million to UK charity Business in the Community’s recently formed National Business Response Network.
The donation, along with help in the form of volunteering, is intended to ensure there is support for children, vulnerable groups and older people during the pandemic.
On a lighter note, AXA’s partnership with Liverpool FC paid dividends when The Reds were crowned Premier League champions at the end of the 2019/2020 season. The insurer remains the official sponsor of Liverpool FC’s training kit.
The Financial Ombudsman Service received 303 car insurance complaints about Axa. That gives Ageas just over 6% of complaints but it has about 8% market share so received a smaller proportion of complaints than might be expected for its size. To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
