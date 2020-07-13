BG Insurance does offer telematics car insurance, also known as black box cover, which sees the policyholder’s driving monitored via a GPS-enabled black box that is discreetly installed in the car.

This device relays information about how fast the car is driven, when and how often it driven and how many miles are covered. Also, if the car is stolen or the device registers a strong impact, the insurer can call to check the driver is okay or call the emergency services.

For young and inexperienced drivers, or indeed anyone who is a careful driver, it may prove a cheaper option than standard car insurance.

