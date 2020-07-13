BG Insurance, the trading name of Barry Grainger Limited, is an independent insurance broker with more than 30 years of trading experience. Based in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, BG works with a wide range of motor insurers from ABC to Zurich.
Defaqto: 4/5 stars
It is difficult to rank car insurance policies offered by a broker. However, BG Insurance's Motor Excess Protect policy has been given a four-star rating by Defaqto.
Trustpilot: 4.6/5 stars
TrustPilot awarded BG Insurance a rating of 4.6 out of five based on 904 reviews.
Aside from standard car insurance, BG offers cover for everything from ice cream vans and motorhomes to HGVs and horseboxes. It also caters for young drivers, those with driving convictions and couriers.
Given the large number of insurers in the BG stable, the broker is able to offer three types of cover:
Comprehensive Provides protection for the vast majority of losses that can be claimed for, including damage to or loss of the policyholder’s car and belongings, as well as those owned by third parties
Third party, fire and theft Covers damage and injury to other people and their property, as well as losses incurred by the policyholder through fire and theft
Third party The most basic level of cover, pays out in the event that a third party is injured or incurs losses
BG Insurance does offer telematics car insurance, also known as black box cover, which sees the policyholder’s driving monitored via a GPS-enabled black box that is discreetly installed in the car.
This device relays information about how fast the car is driven, when and how often it driven and how many miles are covered. Also, if the car is stolen or the device registers a strong impact, the insurer can call to check the driver is okay or call the emergency services.
For young and inexperienced drivers, or indeed anyone who is a careful driver, it may prove a cheaper option than standard car insurance.
BG Insurance does not offer multi car insurance, which can help reduce your insurance costs:
if you own more than one car
if you’re a family with more than one driver
if you’re a couple with more than one vehicle
BG doesn't offer temporary car cover, which is ideal if you only need a car for a short period, such as if you are moving home, but it does offer black box insurance.
As a broker, BG Insurance has access to numerous policies. While it is easy to get a quote online, anyone with a specific requirement, such as wanting to insure a classic car or seeking telematics (black box) cover could also call BG.
For those wanting a general policy, there are plenty of benefits that come as standard. These include those listed below.
Policies sold through BG Insurance offer personal accident cover for the policyholder, their spouse or civil partner. This policy benefit covers death and serious injury, such as the loss of a limb or blindness.
Damage to windscreens and windows is covered, and providing claims are limited to this type of damage the No Claims Bonus is not affected.
Any personal belongings, which are items that can be removed from the vehicle, are covered if they were lost or damaged as a result of an accident, malicious incident, fire, theft or attempted theft. Reimbursement is subject to any excess.
If a child car seat is installed in the car at the time of an accident where a claim has been made, the insurer will cover the cost of a replacement, even if there is no apparent damage.
BG Insurance offers free RAC breakdown cover with every policy, meaning that if an insured vehicle is stranded a trained mechanic will attend to either repair, provide a temporary repair so the car can be driven to a garage, or arrange for the car to be moved to a garage.
If any vehicle keys are lost or damaged as a result of fire or theft, the relevant lock and key will be replaced under the terms of the policy.
BG insurance offers certain benefits that can be purchased as add-ons to the main policy. These include the following items.
This add-on ensures the policyholder is reimbursed any excess paid following an accident or claim for which the policyholder is wholly or partly responsible. It also pays out if the policyholder is unable to recover an excess from a liable third party. The excess protection option is provided by Astrenska Insurance.
GAP cover makes up the difference between what the policyholder pays for a replacement car following a write-off and what the insurer pays out. This is useful if the market value of a car is significantly below what it would cost to buy a replacement.
Guaranteed hire vehicle cover provides the policyholder with a hire car for the period their own car is undriveable following an accident for which the driver is at fault, or after a fire, malicious damage theft or attempted theft. This cover is available to drivers aged 21 or over, living in Great Britain or Northern Ireland whose vehicle has been serviced in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.
Up to £50,000 of legal costs can be covered under this policy to recover losses from the person who is responsible for an accident that results in a claim
The money can be used to recover any excess, medical expenses and any other losses incurred as a result of the accident, including increased travel costs and loss of earnings
It can also be put toward the cost of repairs if the policyholder does not have comprehensive cover
This option protects the policyholder’s car from costs arising from the wrong type of fuel being put in the vehicle. The insurer will arrange for the engine and fuel tank to be drained and the contaminated fuel to be removed. It will also arrange for the car to be towed to the nearest garage and take care of any towed trailers or caravans attached to the vehicle. Ongoing travel for up to four passengers will be arranged, and £10 worth of the correct fuel put in the vehicle.
BG Insurance stands out for several reasons, not least because as a broker they have access to a wide range of policies. Aside from the usual requirements, motorists may like to consider BG:
if you are a young driver
if you have a criminal or motoring conviction, including for drink driving and speeding
if you have a poor driving history
if you want RAC roadside assistance included as standard
if you have a classic or military vehicle, as BG can insure everything from tanks to classic fire engines
