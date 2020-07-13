About City Insurance Group insurance

This broker is also exclusively UK-based, so no frustrating conversations via off-shore call centres. The Winchester business claims they’ve negotiated special rates for younger female drivers. They also offer van, home and travel cover, so if you’re happy with your car insurance quote, you can try them for your other insurance basics.

Most comprehensive policies will include legal expenses plus new car replacement and windscreen cover – though check your policy for exact details as these often vary slightly.