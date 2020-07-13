Clements Worldwide car insurance

Clements Worldwide offers car insurance to drivers in the UK who have an overseas driving licence and want to insure a car they have bought in the UK.
Trustpilot rating: 2.5/5 stars
Reviews.co.uk rating: 2.1/5 stars
The majority of the 69 reviewers on the site gave Clements Worldwide a one-star rating.
The company specialises in products for people who are living away from their home country and car insurance is one of a number of things that it offers expats to help them settle in to their new life.
Founded in 1947, Clements Worldwide’s original customers were people working for the US government. Over the years, the company has expanded to offering its services to anyone living and working overseas.
Clements Worldwide currently operates in over 170 countries from its offices in Washington DC, London and Dubai. Other insurance it offers includes kidnap and ransom cover and political risk, violence, war and terrorism insurance.
Clements Worldwide provides two types of cover:
Comprehensive
Third party
No, Clements Worldwide does not offer this type of insurance, where driving is monitored and good driving habits rewarded.
Black box or telematics insurance can be a way of reducing your insurance costs, particularly if you are a new or inexperienced driver.
No, Clements Worldwide does not offer a discount for insuring more than one car on the same policy.
Taking out a multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs:
if you own more than one car
if you’re a family with more than one driver
if you’re a couple with more than one vehicle
Clements Worldwide offers temporary car insurance only to existing policyholders.
There is a wide choice of short-term or temporary car insurance available. You can get insured for as little as one hour or have temporary insurance that lasts several months.
It’s always wise to compare short-term or temporary insurance to make sure you get exactly what you need.
Clements Worldwide claims: “Our hassle-free policies automatically adjust to meet the local insurance requirements in whichever country you are driving.”
For the UK, Clements Worldwide advertises that its car insurance benefits include:
Windscreen repair
Monthly instalment payment plan
Same day cover
Social, domestic and personal use
Some policies include a courtesy car
Any optional extras should be purchased at the time the policy is taken out. For add-ons at other times Clements Worldwide advises policyholders to contact the company so it can find 'a solution that fits your needs'.
Add-ons advertised by Clements Worldwide include:
Breakdown cover
Legal expenses cover
Clements Worldwide occupies a niche position in the UK car insurance marketplace as its insurance can only be purchased by foreign nationals wanting to insure a British-registered car in the UK.
Therefore, it is probably best for people who are new to the UK and unused to the motor insurance system here. Policyholders tend to come from Commonwealth countries and the United States.
However, not having a British driving licence does not stop you from getting quotes from mainstream British insurance companies.
So long as you have a UK address you can compare quotes in the usual way.
How long you will be able to drive on the licence from your home country, though, will depend on which country issued it.
Some licences will only be valid in the UK for 12 months, after which you will need to pass a UK driving test. Other licences are valid for longer.
If you have a licence from a country that has a reciprocal deal with the UK, it can be exchanged for a British licence once you have been resident in the UK for at least six months.
The process for getting a Northern Irish driving licence is different from that for a British driving licence.
The Financial Ombudsman Service received fewer than 10 car insurance complaints about Clements (that could have been a single complaint). To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
