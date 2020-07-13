About Clements Worldwide car insurance

The company specialises in products for people who are living away from their home country and car insurance is one of a number of things that it offers expats to help them settle in to their new life.

Founded in 1947, Clements Worldwide’s original customers were people working for the US government. Over the years, the company has expanded to offering its services to anyone living and working overseas.

Clements Worldwide currently operates in over 170 countries from its offices in Washington DC, London and Dubai. Other insurance it offers includes kidnap and ransom cover and political risk, violence, war and terrorism insurance.