About Co-op insurance

Co-op Insurance began in 1867 initially to provide fire insurance for co-operative societies. It is part of the Co-op Group and its car insurance is underwritten by CIS General Insurance.

The Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer co-operatives with interests across food, funerals, insurance, legal services and health. It has a clear purpose of championing a better way of doing business for you and your communities.

Co-op car insurance covers wide age range

Co-op car insurance is available to those from age 17-80.