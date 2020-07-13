About Diamond insurance

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, apparently, and Diamond Car Insurance’s target customer base is female. The company was formed in 1997 to provide cheaper policies for women because “they are better drivers”.

How European law changed how Diamond sells insurance

Diamond’s commitment to give women cheaper quotes was scuppered when the European Court of Justice banned gender-based insurance calculations in 2012. This made it illegal to offer cheaper premiums to either men or women because that would be discriminatory.

What it didn’t prevent was insurers from introducing policy features that appeal to one gender over the other. For example, Diamond is perfectly within its rights to offer handbag cover as standard with its comprehensive car insurance. After all, some men like handbags.