Diamond’s car insurance is targeted at women, but the benefits on offer will appeal to drivers regardless of gender
Defaqto: 5/5 stars
Defaqto awarded Diamond a five-star rating for its car insurance policy.
Note: Not all Defaqto products with the same star ratings have the same covers and terms.
Feefo rating: 4.7/5 stars
Feefo generates a ranking out of five for customer experience, which in Diamond Car Insurance’s case resulted in a total of 4.7 out of five, based on 689 reviews collated over the last year.
Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, apparently, and Diamond Car Insurance’s target customer base is female. The company was formed in 1997 to provide cheaper policies for women because “they are better drivers”.
Diamond’s commitment to give women cheaper quotes was scuppered when the European Court of Justice banned gender-based insurance calculations in 2012. This made it illegal to offer cheaper premiums to either men or women because that would be discriminatory.
What it didn’t prevent was insurers from introducing policy features that appeal to one gender over the other. For example, Diamond is perfectly within its rights to offer handbag cover as standard with its comprehensive car insurance. After all, some men like handbags.
See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch
Contact Uswitch: 0800 688 8557
Diamond Car Insurance is part of the Admiral Group, which also includes Admiral, elephant.com, Gladiator and Bell Insurance. Aside from other car, travel and home insurance policies, the company also sells breakdown cover and car warranties.
Diamond sells one car insurance policy, with three options of cover:
Fully comprehensive
Third party, fire and theft
Third party only
Diamond offers a multi-car insurance policy, which can help reduce insurance costs for households with two or more cars, each of which can earn a multi-car discount.
The insurer said: 'Although individual polices could be cheaper, with Diamond, each car has its own discount on the policy. This could be for a couple with a car each, a family living under one roof, or parents with a son or daughter living away from home with their own car.'
With telematics car insurance policies, a black box is fitted behind the dashboard to monitor driving performance. A GPS signal is sent to the insurer who is able to tell how well the policyholder is driving. Premiums are based on the policyholder’s driving record.
This insurance is popular with older drivers who avoid motorways, rush hours and whose mileage and average speed is low. It’s also popular with new and young drivers, who may struggle to get insured elsewhere.
Diamond does not currently offer a telematics option but parent company Admiral has a policy called LittleBox.
Short-term or temporary car insurance is useful for people who don’t generally drive, but need cover in certain instances, such as if they are returning from university, moving home or need to drive abroad.
Diamond doesn’t offer this type of cover as standard, but policyholders can add a temporary driver or vehicle to their policy.
Third party and Third party, fire and theft are basic forms of insurance cover. Third party cover provides unlimited legal expenses protection in the event of the death or injury to someone else involved in an incident involving the policyholder’s car.
Third party cover also provides up to £20 million for damage to someone else’s property resulting from an accident involving the policyholder’s car.
On top of third party only cover, Third party, fire and theft protects the policyholder from loss and damage caused by fire, lightning, theft and attempted theft.
Specifically, Diamond’s policy covers the items listed below.
Damage to the audio, visual or electronic equipment fitted by the manufacturer is fully covered. Compensation on post-manufacture electronics is provided, up to 15% of the market value of the car.
The insurer will pay up to £300 of the cost of replacing car locks and keys that are stolen or damaged as a result of an insured incident.
Diamond comprehensive car insurance policy offers a suite of benefits on top of those available with the third party and Third party, fire and theft options, as standard. These include the items listed below.
Handbag cover is one of the benefits that hints at Diamond’s origins as an insurer for female drivers. If a bag or the belongings contained within are lost or damaged due to an incident occurring in the car Diamond will pay up to £300 toward replacements.
The insurer will pay for a like-for-like replacement of any pushchair or fitted child car seat in a car at the time of an insured incident. Policyholders can also claim for loss or damage to any children’s accessories up to £50.
A courtesy car will be provided for the duration of any repairs to the vehicle that are undertaken at one of the insurer’s approved garages. Any repairs carried out by the approved repairer are guaranteed whilst the policyholder owns the car.
Should the policyholder or their spouse or civil partner be accidentally injured in a road accident involving their car, Diamond will pay the injured party up to £5,000 if within three months the accident causes:
death
permanent blindness in one or both eyes
loss of one or more limbs
The insurance will fully pay for any legal costs stemming from an incident which results in someone else travelling in the policyholder’s car being killed or injured.
In addition to the legal costs, the policy will pay up to £100 medical costs for each person injured in the policyholder’s car as a result of an accident.
Damage to someone else’s property as a result of an incident involving the policyholder’s car, including any single trailer, caravan or broken-down car being towed, is covered up to £20m.
The policy covers replacement or repairs to the windscreen, windows and sun roof, and to scratches caused by the broken glass, excluding any excess. A 24-hour windscreen claims phone line is available for policyholders.
Comprehensive cover is provided for driving in those European countries detailed in the policy for up to 90 days. If the policyholder is involved in an incident after 90 days only third-party cover is provided.
The policy will cover theft of or damage to personal belongings in the policyholders’ car up to £150. This amount is doubled for camper vans to reflect the greater number of non-standard fixtures and fittings.
If the policyholder is the first-registered keeper of a car that’s less than 12 months old, they are entitled to a replacement car:
if the vehicle is stolen and unrecovered
if it is damaged and the repair cost would be more than 59% of its UK market value, including VAT
Diamond car insurance is aimed at female drivers, as the insurer told uSwitch: “Data shows that female drivers aged between 17 and 24 make 14% less claims compared to males of the same age.”
While Diamond’s policy is targeted at women, the benefits on offer will appeal to drivers regardless of gender, but particularly:
if you appreciate the benefit of a courtesy car while your car is being fixed
if you recognise the value of having personal injury protection to cover serious or fatal injury
if you have young children and know the hefty cost of replacement child car seats, pushchairs and children’s accessories
if you are insuring a new car, which would be replaced following theft or serious damage
if you would welcome handbag and handbag contents cover
As part of the Admiral Group of insurers, Diamond customers were among those who received an automatic £25 refund due to the effect coronavirus has had on driving habits, specifically, restricting driving particularly in the first months of the pandemic.
In total, Admiral Group, including Diamond and its sister brands, has 4.4 million motor insurance customers, meaning a refund of £110m to policyholders.
Refunds aside, the insurer has pledged £80m to reducing the cost of insurance and supporting customers, NHS staff and the local community in south Wales.
To see whether Diamond car insurance provides the best car insurance policy at the right price compare quotes.
The Financial Ombudsman Service received 496 car insurance complaints about Admiral, owner of the Diamond brand, in the first half of 2020, plus a further 97 for Admiral’s insurance company EUI making a total of 593. That gives Admiral just under 12% of all motor insurance complaints. But Admiral has 16% of market share so received a much smaller proportion of complaints than might be expected for its size. To put complaints in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch