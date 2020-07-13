Endsleigh car insurance

Yes. Endsleigh offers black box policies through its Endsleigh Loop brand. Drivers keep track of their driving score via the Endsleigh Loop app.

Endsleigh’s policies do not have a curfew and, like all black box policies, good driving can lead to a discount when you renew your insurance.

There are two types of cover available through Endsleigh Loop:

comprehensive

third party, fire and theft

Endsleigh’s black box policies are currently underwritten by:

Covea

LV Highway

Each policy is likely to have slightly different terms, so it is worth checking the small print.

