Endsleigh car insurance

Student specialist insurer Endsleigh offers car insurance among its range of cover for anything and everything students might need to insure.
Defaqto: 3/5 stars
Endsleigh’s general car insurance policies are given three stars by Defaqto. Endsleigh’s black box policies, however, receive five stars.
Note: Not all Defaqto products with the same star ratings have the same covers and terms.
Trustpilot rating: 4.3/5 stars
Trustpilot has given Endsleigh a rating of 4.3 out of five based on 2,594 reviews. However, this rating is for all Endsleigh’s products, not just car insurance.
Not surprisingly for a company whose main market is students, as well as standard car insurance Endsleigh offers black box insurance, student car insurance and young driver car insurance.
Insurance for learner drivers is provided through a partnership with Marmalade, another youth-focused company.
Endsleigh was established in 1965 by the National Union of Students to provide affordable insurance for students.
Over the years it has expanded its offer and now is one of the leading insurers in the education sector.
Endsleigh is part of the A-Plan group of companies, with the NUS still taking an interest in the brand.
Endsleigh provides three types of cover:
Comprehensive
Third party fire & theft
Third party
Yes. Endsleigh offers black box policies through its Endsleigh Loop brand. Drivers keep track of their driving score via the Endsleigh Loop app.
Endsleigh’s policies do not have a curfew and, like all black box policies, good driving can lead to a discount when you renew your insurance.
There are two types of cover available through Endsleigh Loop:
comprehensive
third party, fire and theft
Endsleigh’s black box policies are currently underwritten by:
Covea
LV Highway
Each policy is likely to have slightly different terms, so it is worth checking the small print.
Endsleigh does not offer multi-car insurance policies.
Taking out a multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs:
if you own more than one car
if you’re a family with more than one driver
if you’re a couple with more than one vehicle
Endsleigh offers two types of temporary car insurance depending on whether you are a student or not.
Students can take out temporary insurance through Marmalade. Marmalade offers covers from 7 to 28 days.
Non-students can get short-term insurance through DayInsure, which provides cover from one hour to 30 days.
What you get as standard will depend on which of Endsleigh’s policies you go for and whether you decide to get comprehensive cover or not.
Endsleigh’s main comprehensive cover includes the items listed below.
The cover offers a benefit of up to £2,000.
Legal liability of up to £20m for loss and damage to property is covered and up to £5m for legal costs and expenses.
A replacement car is included as standard in the event of an accident. It will usually be a small car with a manual gearbox.
Endsleigh offers 24-hour windscreen and glass replacement.
Up to £100 cover is offered for belongings while they are in or on your car.
Endsleigh’s policies currently include cover anywhere in the European Union for up to 90 days. Of course, this may change.
Satnavs and stereos fitted to the vehicle are covered.
Up to £100 each for the driver and passengers.
Endsleigh also offers extras that can be taken out at the time of buying the policy. Its website says: 'We don’t believe in one size fits all, and pride ourselves on providing flexible cover for our customers.'
The main adds on it offers are shown below.
This is provided by the RAC.
Up to £100,000 is offered to pursue costs not covered by insurance from the other driver.
This allows drivers to claim as many times as required up to the chosen coverage limit.
Up to £2,500 for replacing locks and keys for your car, home and office, including locksmith charges.
This provides a specified lump sum to help with expenses after an accident.
If your car is written off or stolen and not recovered you can get a hire car for up 21 days to use in the UK.
This lets you protect the size of your no claims bonus if you have built up four years or more.
Endsleigh is likely to be best value for those at the start of their driving careers, so:
student drivers
learner drivers
those looking for black box insurance
young professionals
It is also worth checking whether your union does any deals with Endsleigh.
Endsleigh is the preferred insurance supplier to a range of educational organisations, including:
National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers
Association of University Teachers
Association of Optometrists
The Financial Ombudsman Service received fewer than 10 car insurance complaints about Endsleigh (that could have been a single complaint). To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
