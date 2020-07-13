The company also offers home and pet insurance. Freedom Brokers is led by female entrepreneur Sam White and much of her board is female.

Insurance panel partners include big names like Covea and Ageas. Freedom Brokers also offer specialist protection cover for motoring offence legal costs. It’s simple to manage your policy online thanks to a clear and straightforward website.

See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch

Value for money?

Freedom Brokers says all policies are tailor-made. Breakdown cover isn’t included as standard though this is the same for many policies and may be reflected in a more competitive quote – but always shop around.

Their value for money emphasis is supported by telematics or ‘black box’ interest as well as Covid-19 lockdown measures (late 2020). In other words, there’s more stress on driver use to keep your annual quote as reasonable as possible.

Freedom Brokers also offers Gap Insurance cover, covering the difference between the price of a new vehicle and the total loss claim, if your car’s written off.

Contact Uswitch: 0800 688 8557