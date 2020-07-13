General Accident offers telematics insurance to reward careful drivers.

Under black box or telematics insurance, your car – if suitable – will be fitted with a monitoring device, and if you can demonstrate safe driving behaviour throughout the period of your insurance you may receive a discount off your premium when it comes up for renewal.

Here's how it works:

Once fitted, the telematics device will record your driving patterns and give General Accident risk assessors a better understanding of your skills and behaviour on the road. The device can record:

Abrupt and fast cornering

Lateral movement

Hard acceleration

Hard/erratic braking

Speeding

Trip time

Road type

You must download the telematics app on your smartphone and connect up with the device in your car. You can then see your points being awarded for careful driving.

Should you score below 50 for any journey, you will be warned via SMS and email to improve your driving. If you score below 50 three times in any 30-day period General Accident may cancel your policy.