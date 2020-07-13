As well as standard car and van insurance, Grove & Dean Private Clients also offers specialist motor insurance including classic car, motorhome and motorsport insurance. It also sells warranty insurance, home insurance and business insurance.

Grove & Dean sells insurance under the trading name of Grove & Dean Private Clients. The company is part of the Grove & Dean Group and was set up in 1974. It is a family-run financial services organisation based in Romford, Essex.

Is Grove & Dean an insurance company?

Grove & Dean acts as a car insurance intermediary. This means it sells insurance on behalf of other providers rather than its own insurance.

Grove & Dean is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority to sell insurance and works with a panel of insurance providers, in order to check and compare car insurance quotes.

Because Grove & Dean is an intermediary it can source cheaper quotes by comparing those of several insurance companies.

