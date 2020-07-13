Find out how Grove & Dean can help all the family get cheaper car insurance
Grove & Dean Private Clients was awarded 3 stars for its car insurance breakdown cover by the money comparison ratings provider Moneyfacts.
Grove & Dean has been awarded a TrustPilot rating of 4.5 out of five based on 8,263 verified reviews.
Grove & Dean sells insurance under the trading name of Grove & Dean Private Clients. The company is part of the Grove & Dean Group and was set up in 1974. It is a family-run financial services organisation based in Romford, Essex.
As well as standard car and van insurance, Grove & Dean Private Clients also offers specialist motor insurance including classic car, motorhome and motorsport insurance. It also sells warranty insurance, home insurance and business insurance.
Grove & Dean acts as a car insurance intermediary. This means it sells insurance on behalf of other providers rather than its own insurance.
Grove & Dean is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority to sell insurance and works with a panel of insurance providers, in order to check and compare car insurance quotes.
Because Grove & Dean is an intermediary it can source cheaper quotes by comparing those of several insurance companies.
Grove & Dean does not make recommendations or give advice:
It receives commission paid by the insurer and a fee paid by you
The total price you pay is made up of the insurer's premium plus its own fee
As with all insurance you also pay Insurance Premium Tax (IPT)
Grove & Dean offers the following levels of car insurance cover:
Third party
Third party, fire and theft
Fully comprehensive
Grove & Dean offers family fleet policies which also include as standard UK breakdown recovery, roadside assistance and home service, including protection for misfuelling. There is optional EU recovery cover available for an additional cost.
Grove & Dean does offer fully comprehensive temporary car insurance for any vehicle that is worth more than £1,000. Grove & Dean can also provide temporary car insurance for learner drivers.
You must be between 18 and 75 with a current full UK driving licence held for a minimum of 6 months, European Union licence for a minimum of 12 months or a provisional driving licence.
Grove & Dean’s temporary car insurance over includes:
Cover from 1 day to 1 month
Flexible cover options
A 24/7 claims service
You may need this type of cover if you are lending a car to a friend, colleague or relative. Or if you are borrowing a car from a friend, colleague or relative. You can use it as drive-away insurance if you've just bought a car or if you are driving an unaccompanied vehicle demonstration or using a courtesy car.
Grove & Dean offers classic car insurance which includes a discount for car club members. It also sells van insurance, motorhome insurance and motorcycle insurance.
All Grove & Dean car insurance policies include the following as standard:
A courtesy car
UK Breakdown recovery, roadside assistance and home service, including protection for misfuelling
£100,000 legal expenses
Personal accident cover
Foreign use cover (up to 90 days)
Grove & Dean has an on-line only quotation service, which you can use if:
You’re the main driver of the vehicle.
None of the proposed drivers have a disability or medical condition which may affect your / their driving.
None of the proposed drivers have any driving convictions within the past five years
Drivers must also have the correct and valid licence.
The Financial Ombudsman Service received 14 complaints about Grove and Dean motor insurance in the first half of 2020. To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
