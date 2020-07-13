About Hastings Direct car insurance Hastings Direct is a trading name of Hastings Insurance Services Ltd, and is part of the Hastings Group, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange. Hastings Insurance Services offers policies under several brands: Hastings Direct, which also includes Hastings Premier, Hastings Essential, Hastings Van insurance and Hastings Bike insurance

Hastings SmartMiles telematic (black box) insurance

People's Choice

InsurePink Around 90% of its policies are directly underwritten by the group’s own insurer, Gibraltar-based Advantage Insurance Company, but its vehicle policies are also sourced from four other insurance providers. Its optional add-ons come from six further providers. Hastings Direct motor insurance sold its first policy in 1997.

It has 2.8 million live customer policies.

It claims to have 7.7% of the total private car market in 2019, up from 7.5% in 2018.

Despite being called Hastings it is based in Bexhill-on-Sea. Hastings likes to boast of its "straightforward approach," offering "great service and straightforward products at competitive prices." Most customer interaction is digital, and the company offers a mobile app, 'My Account' portal and digital claims notifications. It also has a 'phone contact centre in Leicester.

Get a car insurance quote See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch Compare car insurance

Contact Uswitch: 0800 688 8557 Should I buy Hastings Direct car insurance? Hastings Direct lets you build your own policy online. That may suit you, but Hastings offers many options, so investigate them first. Hastings car insurance includes car, bike, van and telematics black box policies, mainly online. It's a broker but gives no recommendations or advice, so research what you want before you start choosing products and extras. Some of Hastings' policies are Defaqto five-star rated, which means they offer some of the widest range of features on the market. However, not all of its five-star products offer the same features, the five-star ratings are limited to its comprehensive policies, and some products earn less than five stars or even none. Choose carefully to avoid buying the wrong level of cover, which could invalidate your policy.

Hastings Direct car insurance policies What types of insurance does Hastings Direct offer? Budget car insurance offer three choices of cover: Fully comprehensive Third party, fire and theft (TPFT) Third party only (TP) Telematic (black box) Comprehensive policies have the most features. Hastings points out that depending on your insurance history, comprehensive may not always work out more expensive. Does Hastings offer black box or telematics insurance? Hastings offers black box, or telematics, insurance. Its Hastings Direct SmartMiles telematics insurance is Defaqto five-star, and Moneyfacts five-star rated. This kind of insurance can be new to many people so find out more about it. Does Hastings offer a multi-car insurance discount? Hastings provides multi-car insurance and it can be tailored so each car has a different level of cover, excess and additional products. For new customers the second policy will be set upon renewal – so new customers must be insured at least a year before they can apply for multicar cover. Taking out a multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs: if you own more than one car

if you’re a family with more than one driver

if you’re a couple with more than one vehicle Does Hastings offer temporary insurance? Hastings does not offer temporary cover. If this is what you need, compare quotes for short-term or temporary car insurance.

Hastings Direct standard car insurance cover What's included as standard? Hastings Direct is the company's 'standard' policy. Its comprehensive version offers no claims discount protection

a courtesy car

EU cover up to 90 days per trip

personal accident cover

cover for child seats

in-car entertainment cover

windscreen cover Its Hastings Premier comprehensive policy also offers breakdown cover and motor legal expenses cover as standard. Personal accident cover Personal accident cover comes as standard in Hastings Direct and Hastings Direct Premier comprehensive car and van insurance policies, but not Hastings Essential, SmartMiles, People's Choice or InsurePink. Windscreen repair Hastings Direct, Hastings Direct Premier and Hastings SmartMiles comprehensive car insurance policies offer windscreen cover. It is not standard on their TP or TPFT versions, or on Hastings Essential policies. Its van policies (in comprehensive form) offer unlimited windscreen and glass cover. People's Choice and InsurePink offer it as standard on comprehensive policies only. Personal belongings cover Hastings Direct and Hastings Premier comprehensive policies offer personal belongings cover as standard. It is not included in Hastings Essential policies. InsurePink comprehensive policies offer up to £300 cover, but this excludes money, jewellery, tools, mobile phones, laptops and certain other belongings. Child car seat cover This is standard on Hastings Direct and Premier comprehensive policies and SmartMiles comprehensive. It can be bought as an add-on. Hasting Premier Breakdown cover This is included as standard in comprehensive versions of Hastings Premier car and Hastings Premier van policies but not Hastings Direct policies. It is available as an add-on. It comes from the RAC and offers four levels of cover including roadside assistance. Driving in Europe Driving in Europe Many Hastings policies include cover for 90 days in the EU and certain other countries. These include: Hastings Direct (all levels of cover)

Hastings Premier (all levels of cover)

Hastings Direct van: with comprehensive cover only

Hastings Premier van (all levels of cover)

SmartMiles (all levels of cover)

InsurePink (all levels of cover) Hastings Essential offers no overseas cover as standard. Key cover Key cover is not standard on any Hastings Group policies but it can be bought as an optional extra. It offers £1,500 to cover replacement of lost or stolen keys and up to £75 a day for car hire up to three days if your car's stranded, and access to emergency assistance.

Hastings Direct additional car insurance cover options Key cover Key cover is not standard on any Hastings Group policies but it can be bought as an optional extra. It offers £1,500 to cover replacement of lost or stolen keys and up to £75 a day for car hire up to three days if your car's stranded, and access to emergency assistance. Misfuelling cover Misfuelling cover is not included in any standard policies but is available with the add-on RAC breakdown cover.

What are Hastings' 'promises'? Car vandalism promise This means if you have to make a vandalism claim on your insurance policy, you won't lose your no-claims discount provided: You pay the excess

You report the incident to the police and provide Hastings with the crime reference number.

Without the crime reference number your no-claims discount may be affected. Uninsured driver promise If you're involved in a non-fault accident with an uninsured driver, the Defaqto five-star rated policies will safeguard you if you can: Provide the make, model and registration of the uninsured driver's car

Where possible, provide the name and address of the uninsured driver. You do have the choice of processing a claim through the Motor Insurers' Bureau (which tackles uninsured driving) though Hastings recommends it policyholders call it for advice.

Hastings Direct's policies and brands Hastings Direct car insurance This is Hastings' standard motor policy. Its comprehensive level of cover offers no claims discount protection, a courtesy car, EU cover up to 90 days per trip, personal accident cover and cover for child seats, in-car entertainment and windscreens. Hastings Premier car insurance This is Hastings' top-level product. Its comprehensive form offers no claims discount protection, a courtesy car, EU cover up to 90 days per trip, personal accident cover and cover for child seats, in-car entertainment and windscreens plus breakdown and motor legal expenses cover. Is Hastings Direct the same as Hastings Premier? Hastings Premier offers breakdown and motor legal expenses cover, which is not standard with Hastings Direct. Both are Defaqto five-star and Moneyfacts five-star rated, but these ratings apply only to the comprehensive versions of these policies. Hastings Essential car insurance Defaqto two-star rated, Hastings Essential is a budget policy that covers accidental damage to your car, fire and theft. It is TPFT cover as standard, but also available as comprehensive cover. There's no cover for personal belongings in your car, personal accident or medical or legal expenses. Hastings Direct SmartMiles insurance This Defaqto 5-star, Moneyfacts 5-star Black Box telematics insurance offers courtesy car, vandalism and uninsured driver cover, and cover for windscreens, motor legal expenses, contents up to £300, child seat and a theft recovery service. It comes in comprehensive and TPFT versions only. SmartMiles has replaced Hastings Direct YouDrive telematics insurance. People's Choice - tagged as 'cheap car insurance' Defaqto 5-star rated, People’s Choice offers overseas cover in some countries, courtesy car (with the comprehensive or TPFT cover) windscreen cover (usually with comprehensive policies only), and third party cover to drive someone else's car if you are over 25. It offers no breakdown cover. InsurePink The InsurePink brand donates £10 to the Pink Ribbon Foundation breast cancer support organisation for each policy sold. The Defaqto five-star policy, offers a courtesy car (on comprehensive policies) during accident repairs, overseas cover for specified countries, and no claim discounts. Add-on options include breakdown cover, motor legal expenses, personal accident and substitute vehicle.

What is Hastings car insurance best for? The ability to tailor your own cover

A choice of optional extras Hastings Direct van and motorbike insurance Hastings also covers other types of vehicles.

Hastings Direct van insurance Hastings Direct Van insurance Hastings Direct van insurance offers a courtesy vehicle while your van is repaired, personal accident cover, unlimited windscreen and glass cover and cover for personal items up to £300. Hastings Premier van insurance Hastings Premier van insurance offers a courtesy vehicle while your van is repaired, personal accident cover, unlimited windscreen and glass cover and cover for personal items up to £300 plus breakdown and motor legal expenses as standard. Van insurance ratings and extras Hastings Direct and Hastings Premier van policies are not Defaqto or Moneyfacts rated. The website only shows details of the comprehensive form of both policies. Optional extras include substitute vehicle cover, which provides a substitute van if yours has been stolen and not recovered or damaged beyond repair.

Hastings Direct motorbike insurance Hastings Direct bike insurance Hastings Direct bike insurance offers 90-day EU cover per trip abroad, multi-bike cover and Hastings Direct's uninsured driver promise as standard. It is not Defaqto five-star rated. Hastings Premier bike insurance Hastings Premier bike insurance provides 90-day EU cover per trip abroad, multi-bike cover and Hastings Direct's uninsured driver promise plus helmet and leathers and legal expenses cover as standard. Hastings Premier bike insurance is Defaqto five-star rated.

Customer services Support and advice Hastings' legal expenses cover includes access to a 24-hour telephone helpline offering advice on any private legal matter. Access to legal documents Once purchased, insurance certificates and details of policies can be downloaded by customers via the MyAccount portal. Hastings Direct in the news Harry Hastings is a Battle of Hastings warrior used as the Hastings Direct mascot. He featured in TV adverts as a living statue, accompanied by Stephen Seagull, who in one memorable ad, deposited droppings on Harry's head. These ads have now ended, but you can still see them on the Hastings Direct YouTube channel. Harry Hastings, in (non-mobile) statue form, is still the company's mascot. Hastings Direct also provides regular, changing facts, tips and ideas about motoring issues through its site and social media blog. Complaints data The Financial Ombudsman Service received 170 complaints about Hastings motor insurance in the first half of 2020. This was across all Hastings brands. Hastings had the seventh highest number of complaints. However, most Hastings policies are underwritten by its own insurer Advantage and the FOS received a further 243 complaints about Advantage. That makes a total of 413 complaints in six months, making it the third most complained about car insurer this year. Hastings (including Advantage) received 8.2% of the 5,029 total complaints about car insurance. Hastings has 7.8% market share when based on gross written premium (GWP), which suggests it gets more complaints than expected for its size. But Hasting sells low-cost insurance to standard drivers in normal cars, and does not insure expensive, high-risk drivers in luxury cars. This means Hastings has more customers for the same GWP as some other insurers. Realistically Hasting’s complaints levels are in line with other large insurers. To put complaints in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.