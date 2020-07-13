Hyperformance car insurance

Hyperformance and its subsidiary Insure Your Motor are insurance brokers that provide specialist car insurance. Hyperformance Ltd was established in 1999 and operates from locations in Surrey, England and Cwmbran, Wales.
Fairer Finance rating: 1/5 stars - 3/5 stars
Ratings from Fairer Finance range between one and three stars for Insure Your Motor, with ratings depending on the insurance provider quoted.
Trustpilot rating: 3.5/5 stars
TrustPilot has given Insure Your Motor a rating of 3.5 out of five, based on 223 reviews.
Hyperformance specialises in finding cover for high-value luxury car models, performance cars, and imported or modified cars, while its susidiary, Insure Your Motor, focuses on helping motorists who may struggle to get affordable car insurance due to motoring convictions, adverse claims histories, and a lack of driving experience.
Hyperformance and Insure Your Motor both provide car insurance quotes for comprehensive, third party, fire and theft, and third party only cover. Insure Your Motor also covers commercial vehicles.
Hyperformance provides quotes for:
High-performance cars
Modified cars
Imported cars
Sports cars
Kit cars
Insure Your Motor provides quotes for:
Convicted drivers
Drivers with claims
Drivers with zero no claims bonus
Drivers living in hard-to-cover postcodes
Drivers with non-motoring convictions
Drivers who have had insurance refused, declined, cancelled or voided
Hyperformance and Insure Your Motor don't provide telematics insurance, multi-car insurance, temporary insurance black box or telematics insurance. Instead, they focus on helping drivers who may find it hard to get affordable insurance elsewhere.
The benefits you will be offered as standard with comprehensive car insurance will depend on the insurance company you receive a quote from, but all Hyperformance policies come with legal cover up to £100,000.
As an example, the following benefits are included as standard with AXA policies:
24-hour claims line
New car benefit – if your car is less than 12 months old and is a total loss or stolen and not recovered, it will be replaced with one of the same make and model
Windscreen/glass replacement – this will not affect your no claims bonus
Audio cover – unlimited cover for loss or damage to permanently fitted car stereos or sat navs
Replacement lock and keys – provides cover of up to £1,000 for replacing lost keys or broken locks
Personal accident cover – provides up to £15,000 if you or another adult in your car suffers permanent loss of sight or limbs or dies in an accident
Medical expenses cover – provides up to £250 for each person injured in an accident
Courtesy car – provided while your car is being repaired
Personal effects cover – up to £300 for damage to possessions inside the car
Child seat replacement cover – up to £300 for damage to child car seats
Misfuelling cover – up to £250 if you fill up with the wrong fuel
Yes, as well as the standard package of benefits mentioned above, you can also choose from a range of optional extras for an additional premium.
There are three breakdown cover options to choose from:
Roadside assistance: providing assistance within a 10-mile limit only. This is the cheapest option
Motor assistance UK only: providing assistance as above but also a nationwide recovery service, plus homecall, alternative travel and accommodation, alternative driver and accident hospitalisation in the UK.
Motor assistance UK and EU: providing all of the above in both the UK and EU. This is the most expensive option.
This will repay the amount of excess you choose to protect in the event of a claim where you are considered at least partially at fault. Excess levels range from £350 to £1,500.
If they are not already included in your policy, you can also choose to add:
Key cover
Windscreen cover – up to £500
Personal accident insurance – up to £30,000 per passenger
Car hire cover – provides a replacement vehicle if yours requires repairs or is stolen
Hyperformance specialises in finding insurance for prestige and performance cars and says it has “built up a range of specialist schemes that are not always available to high street insurance brokers”.
It may be best suited to you if you have a:
High-performance car
Prestige car
High value car
Imported car
Kit car
Limited edition model
Insure Your Motor may be more suitable if you are struggling to get competitive car insurance elsewhere because you:
Have a conviction
Live in an area where claims, accidents and crime rates are high
Have zero no-claims bonus
Have an adverse claims history
The Financial Ombudsman Service received fewer than 10 car insurance complaints about Hyperformance (that could have been a single complaint). To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
