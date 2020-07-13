Find out whether Insure 2 Drive can offer you and your family cheaper car insurance.
Defaqto: 3/5 stars
Defaqto has given Insure 2 Drive car insurance a three star rating out of its maximum five star rating system.
Trustpilot: 3.9/5 stars
Trust Pilot scored Insure 2 Drive 3.9 out of five stars based on 202 reviews.
Insure 2 Drive is an online-only insurance company. It was launched in 2011 and its aim to simplify the process of buying car insurance.
Insure 2 Drive is brand of Sabre Insurance Company, which also owns Go Girl and Drive Smart.
All documents and messages are sent via email and SMS
The savings made from this streamlined service are passed directly on to customers.
Insure 2 Drive will quote for most types of vehicle, including modified and high value cars as well as small vans in the UK and Northern Ireland
Insure 2 Drive sells its own car insurance. It is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority to sell insurance.
As with all car insurance you also pay Insurance Premium Tax (IPT)
Insure 2 Drive provides three levels of cover on single car insurance policies:
Comprehensive
Third party, fire and theft cover (TPFT)
Third party only – and they all come with a range of standard and additional benefits
No, Insure 2 Drive does not offer multi-car insurance. If you have lots of cars parked on your drive and several family members to insure find a multi car insurance policy to help reduce your insurance bill.
Insure 2 Drive does offer temporary car insurance, starting at £69. Compare quotes for short-term or temporary car insurance.
Insure 2 Drive offers a number of benefits for comprehensive policyholders, including the following items.
Insure 2 Drive car insurance will cover you for up to £5,000 personal accident cover.
The cover includes access to a legal helpline for advice relating to any Motor Contract Dispute and you have cover in place for legal fees and expenses relating to a claim.
It also includes:
Legal fees and expenses in respect of claims for personal injury or death as a direct result of a road traffic accident
Claims for damage to your vehicle caused from a road traffic accident whilst it is in the care of your or a named driver
Cover up to a set limit on any one claim in a Motor Prosecution Defence if the insurance company agrees that there is a genuine defence
A courtesy vehicle is provided when a claim has been accepted and the vehicle is considered repairable by an approved repairer.
The courtesy vehicle will be a small car with manual transmission.
This provides cover to the driver and their legally married spouse or civil partner for an injury sustained whilst driving or travelling as a passenger.
This will replace any child’s car seat fitted in a car which is involved in an accident, or damaged following a fire or theft.
This provides cover if the policyholder or a named driver is involved in a road traffic accident with an uninsured driver; this is so long as the registration, make and model of the vehicle involved is provided, along with the driver’s details.
This provides cover for foreign use for the following periods of time:
Car Insurance – a maximum of 90 days
Van Insurance – a maximum of 28 days in total within the policy period
If your car windows and windscreen are accidentally damaged the cost of repairing or replacing them will be covered by Insure 2 Drive.
It also includes the cost of repairing resultant scratching of the bodywork
Any claim made for Windscreen repair and replacement will not prejudice your entitlement to No Claim Discount
Below are the optional extras that you can add to your Insure 2 Drive car insurance policy at the time of purchase, there is no option to add them after.
As long as no claim is made or arises under your policy during any one year of insurance your renewal premium will be reduced by a No Claim Discount and you can continue to protect your No Claim discount as long as you do not have more than two claims in any five consecutive years.
Insure 2 Drive’s breakdown cover is offered by the RAC and includes
RAC Roadside: This give you roadside assistance and repair for breakdowns 1/4 mile or more away from your home address and includes a tow for up to 10 miles from the breakdown if your vehicle cannot be fixed.
Home start: This level covers you for Breakdown assistance and repair at the roadside or at your home address, including a tow for up to 10 miles from the breakdown if your vehicle cannot be fixed.
Recovery: RAC Recovery gives you Breakdown assistance at the roadside or your home address, including a tow for up to 10 miles from the breakdown if your vehicle cannot be fixed. Recovery for up to 8 people and your vehicle to any single destination within the UK.
Onward Travel: This level of cover also includes the recovery for up to 8 people and your vehicle to any single destination within the UK. If your vehicle cannot be repaired at the roadside, options for onward travel are included.
It also includes:
Replacement vehicle hire for a maximum of two consecutive days while your vehicle is being repaired (over 21s only)
Reimbursement of rail, air, or other public transport costs (up to £150 per person or £500 per group, whichever is less)
One night’s B&B accommodation for up to eight people
Special medical assistance as above, if one member of the party is taken into hospital more than 20 miles from home)
Europe: The European cover also covers customers in continental Europe and in addition to UK cover includes:
Collection of vehicles left abroad for repair
Replacement vehicle (up to £250 per claim)
Legal costs up to £50,000 cover
Loss of no claims discount
Insure 2 Drive’s enhanced personal accident will cover you, your partner and any passengers with a fixed benefit in the event of injury or death. A maximum of £175,000 can be claimed for any one incident.
It includes:
£25,000 in the event of death, loss of sight, hearing, limb, or permanent total disablement
£100 per day hospitalisation benefit, up to a maximum of 30 days
£5,000 cover for 3rd degree burns
£250 emergency dental treatment
£500 physiotherapy and stress counselling benefit
£150 personal effects
This includes key cover for the home as well as car, van and office keys and safe, immobilisers and alarms, in the event that they get stolen, are lost or are damaged.
We will also cover damage to your locks if the damage prevents you from being able to access your home, office, car or van.
Up to £75 per day, maximum of three days for transportation costs or hire vehicle charges if you are stranded at home
24/7 helpline assistance
Covers all members of the family at same address
Cover is up to £1,500 a year.
Insure 2 Drive will pay up to a maximum £250 per claim to drain and flush the fuel tank on site or recover your vehicle, the driver and up to six passengers to the nearest repairer if the wrong fuel is used.
It will also cover the cost of replenishing the fuel tank with 10 litres of the correct fuel and has an individual claim limit of £250 and a maximum of three claims per year.
