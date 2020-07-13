Insure 2 Drive’s breakdown cover is offered by the RAC and includes

RAC Roadside: This give you roadside assistance and repair for breakdowns 1/4 mile or more away from your home address and includes a tow for up to 10 miles from the breakdown if your vehicle cannot be fixed.

Home start: This level covers you for Breakdown assistance and repair at the roadside or at your home address, including a tow for up to 10 miles from the breakdown if your vehicle cannot be fixed.

Recovery: RAC Recovery gives you Breakdown assistance at the roadside or your home address, including a tow for up to 10 miles from the breakdown if your vehicle cannot be fixed. Recovery for up to 8 people and your vehicle to any single destination within the UK.

Onward Travel: This level of cover also includes the recovery for up to 8 people and your vehicle to any single destination within the UK. If your vehicle cannot be repaired at the roadside, options for onward travel are included.

It also includes:

Replacement vehicle hire for a maximum of two consecutive days while your vehicle is being repaired (over 21s only)

Reimbursement of rail, air, or other public transport costs (up to £150 per person or £500 per group, whichever is less)

One night’s B&B accommodation for up to eight people

Special medical assistance as above, if one member of the party is taken into hospital more than 20 miles from home)

Europe: The European cover also covers customers in continental Europe and in addition to UK cover includes:

Collection of vehicles left abroad for repair