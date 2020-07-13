About Ladybird car insurance

Ladybird Insurance is a broker offering specialist car cover via a panel comprised of some of the UK’s largest insurers.
Defaqto rating: n/a
Defaqto has not yet reviewed Ladybird car insurance.
Trustpilot rating: 1.3/5 stars
Trustpilot classes Ladybird as 'bad' based on 70 reviews.
Ladybird will quote on specialist car insurance products for new and young drivers, learner drivers, convicted drivers, high performance cars, modified cars, van insurance, classic & kit cars and imported vehicles. It aims to provide good value car insurance products that are well matched to the individual by considering driving history as well as personal needs.
Established in 2002, Ladybird is part of Fresh Insurance Group, a company offering insurance products through various brands. Ladybird is a Worcestershire-based insurance broker and works with big UK insurers such as Aviva, Axa, Ageas and LV to source car cover for its customers.
Together with a UK-based call centre, Ladybird boasts an online quote engine. While priding itself on its specialist car insurance products, Ladybird also highlights attractive add-ons such as UK/European breakdown cover, legal cover, windscreen cover and excess protection.
It won the Personal Lines Broker of the Year 2017 award.
Ladybird provides three types of car insurance cover:
Third Party
This is the minimum level of cover that Ladybird offers and is also the minimum legal requirement that you need to drive on UK roads. Taking out this level of cover means that if you are in an accident, you are insured for damage to other people’s vehicles and property as well as injuries sustained to others. Third Party cover does not provide insurance for your car or you.
Third Party Fire & Theft
Ladybird can offer Third Party Fire & Theft (TPFT), a step up from basic third-party cover. As well as providing the legal minimum, Ladybird’s TPFT policy will protect your vehicle against damage caused by fire and theft. Ladybird can offer windscreen cover as part of its TPFT policy.
Comprehensive
Ladybird’s fully comprehensive policies offer insurance cover for you and your vehicle even for accidents that are found to have been caused by you. The comprehensive car insurance also comprises the minimum cover you get from third party as well as Ladybird’s TPFT policy.
Blackbox car insurance means insurers monitor and set your premiums using data from telematics equipment. Ladybird says it can use telematics data. This tends to appeal to drivers under the age of 25, who face higher premiums because of their age, as telematics data could show they are more cautious than the average driver.
Along with annual policies, Ladybird also offers short-term cover. It can quote for temporary car insurance for those with full as well as just provisional driving licenses.
Car insurance for young drivers tends to be more expensive, merely because insurers view younger people as being more of a risk. Ladybird claims to have secured some big discounts to make car insurance for 17-25 year-olds cheaper.
Ladybird says it can offer significant discounts for learners, helping young drivers to find provisional car insurance at lower prices.
The broker has a dedicated team to help convicted drivers source more affordable car insurance, with insurers generally viewing this segment as higher risk. Ladybird says it can source deals for those convicted of drink-driving as well as lesser offences such as speeding. It can offer bigger discounts for those who have completed rehabilitation schemes.
Ladybird claims its high performance car team can sought out the best policy for you whether you own a hot hatch or a supercar, saying it is able to insure most prestige vehicles.
The broker can offer insurance for vehicles with a range of modifications, including those involving alloys, exhausts and engines.
Ladybird can insure most vans, providing cover for a range of commercial vehicle use.
It can offer cover on all vehicle types in this category, from a Triumph Spitfire to a Rolls Royce Silver Shadow.
Ladybird can provide cover for virtually all imported vehicles, from American Ford Mustangs to Japanese imported Subaru Imprezas.
You can enhance your policy by adding insurance cover for breakdowns in the UK as well as for continental Europe.
Taking out this option means you will not have to pay a significant excess should you need to get your windscreen repaired.
This feature allows you get your excess refunded in a claim where a third party is not responsible.
Taking out key cover gives you protection should your keys be either lost or stolen.
This gives you insurance cover should you need to go to court due to a car accident.
The accident management service gets a replacement vehicle arranged for you and provides insurance cover on the replacement.
You get help recovering legal expenses following a car accident that was not your fault in the case where such costs are not covered by your car insurance policy.
At one time Ladybird only offered cover to female drivers but was forced to change its strategy in 2012 following a ruling from the European Court of Justice that prohibited insurers from basing insurance premiums on gender. It subsequently started to offer insurance to both men and women, while increasingly focusing on products targeting higher risk segments, such as high-performance cars and young drivers.
The Financial Ombudsman Service received 17 motor insurance complaints about Fresh, owner of the Ladybird brand. To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
