About Ladybird car insurance

Ladybird will quote on specialist car insurance products for new and young drivers, learner drivers, convicted drivers, high performance cars, modified cars, van insurance, classic & kit cars and imported vehicles. It aims to provide good value car insurance products that are well matched to the individual by considering driving history as well as personal needs.

Established in 2002, Ladybird is part of Fresh Insurance Group, a company offering insurance products through various brands. Ladybird is a Worcestershire-based insurance broker and works with big UK insurers such as Aviva, Axa, Ageas and LV to source car cover for its customers.

Together with a UK-based call centre, Ladybird boasts an online quote engine. While priding itself on its specialist car insurance products, Ladybird also highlights attractive add-ons such as UK/European breakdown cover, legal cover, windscreen cover and excess protection.

It won the Personal Lines Broker of the Year 2017 award.