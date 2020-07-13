About Lloyds Bank insurance Lloyds Bank car insurance is part of one of the UK’s largest financial groups. Besides the high street and online bank, it also includes Halifax, Scottish Widows and Bank of Scotland. Including cover issued under Halifax and Bank of Scotland names, the bank has some two million policyholders. It is contactable online and by phone. It is not available through independent insurance brokers.

Contact Uswitch: 0800 688 8557 Lloyds outsources car insurance Lloyds Bank Car Insurance is arranged and administered by BISL Limited. This company, based in Peterborough, provides or partially provides car, van and motorcycle cover under several names including many leading banks, as well as its own brands such as Bennetts, Budget and Dial Direct. How does that work? BISL arranges cover on each policy through a variety of underwriters. These vary from policy to policy. Claims and other policy matters are dealt with by BISL although phone calls may be answered with 'Lloyds Bank car insurance'. Does Lloyds Bank car insurance offer discounts to bank customers? Bank customers can gain a 10% discount on their first year on policies. Prospective customers should shop around, however, irrespective of their bank.

Lloyds Bank car insurance policies What types of car insurance cover does Lloyds Bank offer? Lloyds Bank provides three types of cover: Fully comprehensive

Third party fire & theft

Third party only Does Lloyds Bank Car Insurance offer black box or telematics insurance? Lloyds Bank car insurance does not offer black box or telematics insurance. Does Lloyds Bank offer multi-car insurance discount? Lloyd’s does not offer multicar discounts. Taking out a multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs: if you own more than one car

if you’re a family with more than one driver

Lloyds Bank standard car insurance cover Standard and comprehensive cover All policies include: 24-hour emergency claims helpline

60 days European cover at the same level as UK cover Comprehensive cover offers the following, as standard: a three-year guarantee on approved claims repairs

24-hour emergency windscreen helpline

new car replacement on stolen cars under one year

vandalism cover

a courtesy car when your vehicle is at an approved repairer Personal accident cover This is included in comprehensive policies. It pays £5,000 for you or your partner if you or your partner are accidently killed or permanently injured while getting in, travelling in or getting out of the car. The maximum is £10,000. It will not pay if seat belts are not worn. Windscreen repair This is covered under the comprehensive plan, but only on third party fire and theft if the breakage is the result of theft. It is excluded under the third party only policy. Personal belongings cover Covered under comprehensive policies up to £100 following an accident, fire, theft or attempted theft. Child car seat replacement This is not covered under standard policies or available as an additional feature. Wrong fuel cover This is not covered.

Lloyds Bank additional car insurance cover options Breakdown cover There are six levels of annual breakdown cover. Roadside Assistance: assistance at the roadside if you’ve broken down more than a quarter of a mile from home

Roadside and Recovery – offers help with getting the car and you somewhere when you are away from home

At Home: you get assistance if your vehicle doesn’t start and is within a quarter of a mile of your home address

Recovery: you get transport for you, your vehicle and up to seven passengers to your home or any other (single) UK destination, if the a prompt local repair cannot be arranged

Onward Travel: includes car hire, payment for public transport and even hotel accommodation if you need it to complete your journey

EU: covers you for travel in European countries Driving in Europe Up to 60 days per year driving in Europe is included as standard in all policies at the same level as the original policy. Key replacement Key cover is available for an additional premium. Comprehensive cover includes replacement locks if your keys or ignition activation device are stolen at no cost.

Legal expenses cover Legal expenses insurance may be added to policies. It covers legal costs for pursuing uninsured losses, helping defend some motoring prosecutions and a 24/7 legal helpline. Prices correct as of July 2020.

What is Lloyds Bank car insurance best for? If you want to use RAC roadside assistance

Travel in Europe Lloyds Bank Car Insurance in the news The Financial Times reported in June 2020 that Lloyds intended to extend its insurance operation. Complaints data The Financial Ombudsman Service received fewer than 10 car insurance complaints about Two Lloyds Bank companies (possibly just one each) in the first half of 2020. But Lloyds Bank’s provider, BISL, received 76 complaints. To put complaints in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.