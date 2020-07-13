NCI car insurance

NCI started from scratch in 2000 with a single product – breakdown recovery.
Trustpilot rating: 4/5 stars
TrustPilot has given NCI a rating of 4.0 out of five based on 1,976 reviews.
The Review Centre rating: 2.4/5 stars
NCI is awarded 2.4 stars out of five by the Review Centre with 34% of users recommending the company’s car insurance.
NCI's aim when it first launched in 2000 was to offer members an alternative to the well-known brands in the breakdown and recovery sector. Since then NCI has expanded its product range to include car insurance.
As with breakdown cover, the company focuses on affordability offering competitive rates for those looking to insure their car. It also specialises in providing cover for drivers with criminal convictions.
See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch
Contact Uswitch: 0800 688 8557
NCI offers third party and comprehensive policies, with various options the policyholder can choose to add.
NCI doesn’t offer multi-car policies however if you take out a second policy with them, they will look to give you a discount.
Currently, NCI does not offer temporary car insurance to existing policyholders.
Compare a range of short-term insurance policies with Uswitch and money.co.uk*
Full cover in the event of an accident, vehicle damage or theft. The policy covers third-party liabilities and losses and also damages caused to you and your vehicle.
Windscreen repair costs covered. If your windscreen needs replacing, there is a £100 excess but if the windscreen can be repaired there is no excess to pay.
If you are driving in Europe, vehicle insurance is offered for up to 60 days per trip.
If you take out a second policy with NCI, they will look to provide a discount rate.
Use of a courtesy car is offered whilst your vehicle is being repaired. This is subject to availability and dependent on level of cover – this is only offered for comprehensive policies.
NCI offers drivers up to a maximum of 70% no-claims discount.
NCI allows flexible payment options on all its policies so that drivers can spread their bill and make payments easier to manage.
90% of our telephone customers choose to take out our legal assistance package, helping you to recover out of pocket costs and expenses in the event of a non-fault accident for only £34.99 / year.
An NCI excess protection policy will reimburse you your excess up to the agreed amount which could be £300; £500 or £750.
If your car or home keys are lost or stolen, claim up to £1000 to replace them for only £19.99 / year.
NCI offers basic and premium UK Breakdown cover including:
At Home Assistance
Help if your car won’t start at home or if you breakdown within a mile radius of your Home. If the call out is unable to repair your vehicle, it will recover it to a local garage.
Roadside Assistance with Local Recovery
NCI will arrange roadside assistance if you are more than a 1 mile radius from home. If they are unable to fix you at the roadside, they will take the vehicle and up to seven passengers - including the driver - to a local garage.
National Recovery
This combines the benefits of Roadside Assistance with Local Recovery.If a local garage is unable to repair your vehicle, NCI will provide recovery to your choice of destination, or provide alternative travel or accommodation.
NCI prides itself on providing specialist car insurance to those drivers who don’t quite fit the mould.
If you find yourself looking for insurance but your circumstances are a little different to the majority, then NCI might offer the most suitable policy.
If you have been convicted of drink driving, disqualified from driving in the past, or have a criminal conviction then NCI will look to arrange vehicle cover for you at a reasonable cost.
See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch