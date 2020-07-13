Premium Choice car insurance

Premium Choice is an insurance broker, arranging motor vehicle cover on behalf of more than 20 insurance underwriters. Several of these underwriters offer policies for the more expensive, speciality end of the car insurance market.
Defaqto rating: n/a
As a broker, Premium Choice is not rated by expert ratings websites such as Defaqto.
Trustpilot rating: 3.2/5 stars
Trustpilot gave Premium Choice a 3.2 star rating based on 48 reviews.
Premium Choice offers the usual range of policies and benefits and plenty of optional extras, and also provides expert guidance for niche products such as classic car insurance and cover for high-performance vehicles.
See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch
Contact Uswitch: 0800 688 8557
Established in 1999 by Mark Woods and Richard Dornan – both directors at Express Insurance – Premium Choice developed its strategy based on specialising in niche insurance products.
Starting out with just Woods and Dornan and a copy of the Yellow Pages, the company has now sold more than a million insurance policies and has grown into a company with 180 staff at its Wolverhampton headquarters.
The company will insure almost any vehicle. As well as the standard car insurance market, the company will cover vans, motorbikes, custom modified vehicles, classic cars, supercars – it has even provided cover for fire engines and military vehicles. Indeed, it insured the tanks in the 2014 Brad Pitt war movie Fury.
With more than 20 insurance companies under its brokerage, Premium Choice policies vary widely. Covea’s five star-rated comprehensive policy, for example, offers the following as standard:
Damage protection for accident or vandalism, covering replacement glass and locks and child seats
Cover for damaged or stolen audio equipment that was fitted by the manufacturer
New car replacement following write off or unrecovered theft if your car is less than a year old
Personal belongings cover – up to £250
Uninsured driver protection
Driving abroad – up to 90 days cover
Medical expenses
Driving other private cars – third party only cover for over 25s
No claims bonus protection
But remember, not all comprehensive car insurance policies are the same. Check carefully what’s offered as standard when you get your online quote. If there’s something missing that you consider to be important, you may have to pay extra to have it added.
Premium Choice offers multi-car insurance policies and products to help younger drivers get more reasonably priced cover. It does not, however, offer temporary insurance.
Several of Premium Choice’s underwriters also offer policies for specialist vehicles, which many of the leading insurers simply do not provide. Here’s what Premium Choice can cover:
Performance and supercar – tailored policies to cover high-performance vehicles, even if they have been modified
Motorhomes and campervans – covering high mileage and foreign driving
Classic car – cover for restored classics
American classic car – cover for US manufactured classics such as Mustang, Cadillac and Camaro
Custom car – cover for highly-modified vehicles such as hot rods
Military vehicle – policies provided for vehicles such as tanks, jeeps, field ambulances and armoured cars
4x4 and off road – standard policies cover only for vehicles being driven on public roads. This offers cover for driving off road
Kit car – cars that haven’t been factory built can be costly to insure
The optional extras listed below are offered by Premium Choice for an additional premium. Some of these may, however, come as standard on several of the policies on offer. Check carefully when you get your online quote.
Breakdown cover costs an additional £56 and includes UK and European roadside assistance and home start delivered by Rescue Control Centre.
Courtesy car provision comes as standard on many policies, but some circumstances may render the policyholder ineligible. Cover starts from £25 and removes any uncertainty of access to a replacement vehicle if your car is undrivable or stolen.
Often a standard benefit on comprehensive plans, this additional cover costing £31 is primarily targeted at third party policyholders.
Covers not just your car key, but all the keys you own, and claiming won’t trigger any excess payment or affect your no claims bonus and main policy renewal price. Costs £17.
Covers the cost – up to £50,000 – in legal expenses should it be necessary to prosecute for damages following an accident, or to defend against legal action brought against you. Costs £35.
Ensures the return of your policy excess when you make a claim. Costs £52.
The company has built its reputation on the provision of insurance cover to the more niche areas of the market. Although it provides competitively priced standard comprehensive plans for drivers of modest vehicles, it stands out for its coverage of the more flamboyant, specialist vehicle sector.
It has been widely praised on review websites for its customer service, and it prides itself on the wealth of experience of its experts in the specialist vehicle insurance unit, who are on hand to advise customers over the phone.
The Financial Ombudsman Service received fewer than 10 car insurance complaints about Premium Choice (that could have been a single complaint). To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch