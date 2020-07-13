Premium Choice car insurance

Premium Choice offers the usual range of policies and benefits and plenty of optional extras, and also provides expert guidance for niche products such as classic car insurance and cover for high-performance vehicles.

See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch

Contact Uswitch: 0800 688 8557

More about Premium Choice

Established in 1999 by Mark Woods and Richard Dornan – both directors at Express Insurance – Premium Choice developed its strategy based on specialising in niche insurance products.

Starting out with just Woods and Dornan and a copy of the Yellow Pages, the company has now sold more than a million insurance policies and has grown into a company with 180 staff at its Wolverhampton headquarters.

The company will insure almost any vehicle. As well as the standard car insurance market, the company will cover vans, motorbikes, custom modified vehicles, classic cars, supercars – it has even provided cover for fire engines and military vehicles. Indeed, it insured the tanks in the 2014 Brad Pitt war movie Fury.