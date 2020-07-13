About Principal insurance

Although it does offer insurance for mass market cars, it specialises in finding cover for more unusual vehicles such as classic cars, kit cars and motorhomes.

And if you should fancy taking your car on a track day, thrashing it round a rally course or using it to get people to the church on time, Principal can find insurance for that as well.

Founded in 2011, the broker is a relative newcomer to the insurance field but now has more than 45,000 policyholders.

As it was set up by a former director of bike insurance specialist Carole Nash, Principal also offers a range of motorbike insurance, including for trikes and quad bikes.