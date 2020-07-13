Privilege car insurance

About Privilege

Privilege has been offering insurance since 1994. Based in Bromley, south London, it concentrates on telephone and online insurance sales.

A Direct Line Group company

Offering home insurance and car insurance, Privilege covered 600,000 UK policyholders last year. The company is part of the Direct Line Group, which is underwritten by U K Insurance.

Other Direct Line Group brands include Churchill and the Green Flag roadside assistance and vehicle breakdown company.

High-profile Privilege ad campaigns

Privilege is arguably best known for its TV adverts, featuring at one time or other Joanna Lumley, Nigel Havers and Ian Wright.