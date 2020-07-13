About Quote Me Happy insurance

Quote Me Happy is an online insurance brand operated by UK insurance group Aviva. With Quote Me Happy pretty much everything can be done over the internet, and your insurance documents are stored electronically on a Quote Me Happy secure portal.

You can manage your policies online, making all those administrative changes that might be needed, such as changing your address or renewing your cover.

Quote Me Happy car insurance

Aviva launched Quotemehappy.com in 2011 as a low-cost, online brand of car and home insurance. Quote Me Happy says it’s not for everyone and only insures careful drivers.

Avoiding more risky customers helps it keep premiums low, but that also means it will only offer car insurance to drivers aged between 21 and 75.

It says you must also be safety conscious, stipulating that only people with no more than one claim (excluding windscreen claims) and no more than two minor convictions within the past five years can be covered.

There are other exclusions to be aware of as well. Quote Me Happy will not provide cover for cars over 17 years old and cars worth over £70,000. You are ineligible for Quote Me Happy car insurance if you live in Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.

Aside from making things a bit faster, and for many people more convenient, Quote Me Happy says doing more online also helps keep premiums down, as postage, admin and call centre costs are eliminated.