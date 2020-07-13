Find out all about Quote Me Happy car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service
Defaqto rating: 4/5 stars
Quote Me Happy’s car insurance is rated as four star by Defaqto, an independent financial research company.
Note: Not all Defaqto products with the same star ratings have the same covers and terms.
Trustpilot rating: 4.6/5 stars
Trustpilot rated Quote Me Happy as 'excellent' with a rating of 4.6 out of five based on 24,846 reviews.
Quote Me Happy is an online insurance brand operated by UK insurance group Aviva. With Quote Me Happy pretty much everything can be done over the internet, and your insurance documents are stored electronically on a Quote Me Happy secure portal.
You can manage your policies online, making all those administrative changes that might be needed, such as changing your address or renewing your cover.
Aviva launched Quotemehappy.com in 2011 as a low-cost, online brand of car and home insurance. Quote Me Happy says it’s not for everyone and only insures careful drivers.
Avoiding more risky customers helps it keep premiums low, but that also means it will only offer car insurance to drivers aged between 21 and 75.
It says you must also be safety conscious, stipulating that only people with no more than one claim (excluding windscreen claims) and no more than two minor convictions within the past five years can be covered.
There are other exclusions to be aware of as well. Quote Me Happy will not provide cover for cars over 17 years old and cars worth over £70,000. You are ineligible for Quote Me Happy car insurance if you live in Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.
Aside from making things a bit faster, and for many people more convenient, Quote Me Happy says doing more online also helps keep premiums down, as postage, admin and call centre costs are eliminated.
Quote Me Happy only offers one type of insurance:
Fully comprehensive
This means you and your vehicle will be covered even for accidents that are found to have been caused by you.
As you would expect, this means you also get the legal minimum third-party cover to drive a car on UK roads, for damage/injury caused to other people, their property and vehicles.
Together with this, a fully comprehensive policy gives you third-party fire & theft cover, so your vehicle is protected against damage caused by fire and theft, whether accidental or malicious.
Black box car insurance means insurers monitor and set your premiums using data from telematics equipment. Quote Me Happy says it can use telematics data.
This tends to appeal to drivers under the age of 25, who face higher premiums because of their age, as telematics data could show they are more cautious than the average driver. However, Quote Me Happy does not offer car insurance to drivers under the age of 21.
Quote Me Happy will quote for multi-car insurance, which could work out cheaper if you want to insure more than one car. It says you can automatically save £40 off a second car's insurance premium.
Quote Me Happy offers short-term cover lasting just one hour up to 28 days.
Quote Me Happy’s fully comprehensive car insurance policy includes a range of cover as standard. Including basics, such as:
Accidental damage to your car
Loss or theft of your car
Fire damage
Third-party damage or injury/cover for other people’s cars
It also includes the cover listed below.
Provided a car accident is not your fault, Quote Me Happy will cover up to £100,000 legal costs for a lawyer to pursue compensation from the driver who is to blame. Your legal costs would also be paid should your claim not be successful.
It will also pay up to £10,000 in legal fees for your defence should you be prosecuted for a motoring offence. There is a 24-hour helpline offering legal advice.
Damage to your window, windscreen or sunroof is covered, though with a £10 excess for repair and a £115 excess for replacement. You should use one of Quote Me Happy’s approved repairers.
If you’ve been in an accident, Quote Me Happy will send someone to fix your car or take it to one of their approved garages for repair.
You get up to £5,000 of personal accident cover per year, with a maximum of £2,500 for each claim.
Quote Me Happy says it will provide a courtesy car subject to availability, though not outside Great Britain, Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man. It will not provide a courtesy car if your car is written off or stolen.
A replacement car will be made of the same make, model and specification in the event your car is damaged beyond economical repair or stolen and not recovered. This only applies if you purchased your car from new within the past 12 months.
Your car will be recovered and taken to one of Quote Me Happy’s approved repairers following an accident if the car cannot be driven. You and your passengers will also be given a lift home.
You will be covered for driving your car around Europe, including the EU, Switzerland and Norway. Trips abroad must be no longer than 90 days.
Your audio equipment is covered up to either £500 or £1000, depending on your policy.
If you’re prepared to pay a bit more, you can easily add on some extras to your standard Quote Me Happy car insurance policy. You can do this online.
If you’re making a claim for theft or when your car is a write-off, this option gives you a hire car until your own car is fixed or replaced.
You can choose between six levels of RAC breakdown cover:
Roadside
Roadside & At Home
Roadside & Recovery
Roadside, Recovery & At Home
Roadside, Recovery, At Home & Onward Travel
Roadside, Recovery, At Home, Onward Travel & European
Your keys would be covered if you ever lost them and would apply not just your car keys but any other keys attached to the same key fob as well. Adding the Keycare option will also cover transport home if you’re stranded due to losing your keys.
You can bump up your personal accident cover, up to £40,000 for serious injury or death.
Taking out this option means you could be able to keep your no claims bonus, even if you make a claim.
You get 90 days cover for Europe as standard.
A courtesy car can be provided.
Audio equipment, windscreens and personal belongings are covered.
There are quite a few optional extras, including RAC breakdown cover.
Quote Me Happy can be relatively low cost, though you must meet its specific definitions of a cautious driver to be eligible, including the age restrictions.
Quotemehappy.com should appeal to people that like doing things online, but there is also 24-hour emergency support and a round-the-clock dedicated claims line.
How do you speak to someone at Quote Me Happy? Although Quote Me Happy does not offer a call centre service for customer queries, you are able to speak to one of their claims handlers if you need to make a claim on your policy. In an emergency, you can also phone Quote Me Happy if you want to report a breakdown and need vehicle recovery.
Quote Me Happy was used as an advertising slogan by Norwich Union for years, long before Aviva launched Quotemehappy.com as an insurance brand in 2011. Norwich Union was the name of Aviva’s UK insurance business until 2009.
At the launch of Quotemehappy.com, Aviva claimed it was responding to a growing number of consumers who wanted to buy and manage their insurance online.
More recently, Aviva said it was offering Quote Me Happy car insurance incentives for NHS workers in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Financial Ombudsman Service received 239 motor insurance complaints about Aviva, which owns the Quote me happy brand, in the first half of 2020. While that initially sounds high, Aviva has a huge market share of nearly 13% yet its complaints represented less than 5%, suggesting it is doing a lot right. To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
