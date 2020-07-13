Right Choice covers high-risk drivers. It offers policies for a range of vehicles such as car, van, taxi and motor trade through a select range of insurers.

What type of driver is best suited for Right Choice car insurance?

Right Choice considers learner drivers, taxi drivers, those under the age of 25 or those with a previous conviction to be high-risk motorists. It also provides high performance and imported car cover.

Right Choice is an independent insurance intermediary and also trades under the following names: Pink Pound Insurance, AutoAid Breakdown, Autonational Rescue, EuroRescue, Bike Devil and Naked Pet.

Complaints data

The Financial Ombudsman Service received 22 car insurance complaints about Right Choice. To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.