Right Choice car insurance

Right Choice Insurance Brokers (RCIB) is a specialist car insurance broker for drivers who are considered a higher risk.
Reviews.io rating: 1.85/5 stars
Reviews.io has given Right Choice Insurance Brokers a rating of 1.85 out of 5 stars based on 305 reviews.
Trustpilot rating: 4.1/5 stars
On customer review platform Trustpilot, Right Choice appears under three different listings and in October 2020 garners scores raging from 1.2, 1.6 or 4.1, depending on which listing you read.
Right Choice covers high-risk drivers. It offers policies for a range of vehicles such as car, van, taxi and motor trade through a select range of insurers.
Right Choice considers learner drivers, taxi drivers, those under the age of 25 or those with a previous conviction to be high-risk motorists. It also provides high performance and imported car cover.
Right Choice is an independent insurance intermediary and also trades under the following names: Pink Pound Insurance, AutoAid Breakdown, Autonational Rescue, EuroRescue, Bike Devil and Naked Pet.
The Financial Ombudsman Service received 22 car insurance complaints about Right Choice. To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
Right Choice Insurance Brokers provides three types of cover through a range of providers:
Comprehensive
Third party fire and theft
Third party only
Policies through Right Choice vary, because it is a broker selling through comparison websites and its policies from different insurers will vary.
No, Right Choice does not offer this type of insurance.
The good news is that if you have more than one vehicle, you can cut the costs of your cover with Right Choice’s multi-care discount.
Taking out a multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs:
if you own more than one car
if you’re a family with more than one driver
if you’re a couple with more than one vehicle
Yes, Right Choice offers temporary car insurance and policies are available from just 1 hour up to 28 days for a full range of product
