Saga car insurance

Bear in mind that you won’t find all of Saga’s motor insurance policies on comparison websites, so it is worth visiting the brand’s website to view the options available.

However, it seems that Saga customers are prepared to pay more if it means better quality and a higher level of customer service.

But these generous terms come at a cost, with premiums higher than the market average.

Customers need to be over 50 years old to qualify for car cover with Saga, but the insurer has no upper age limit and comes with a large number of value-added benefits.

With 65 years of experience, Saga has become one of the UK’s leading insurance providers for the over-50s, winning a number of awards for its products and services.

Saga Services Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Although Saga is an insurance provider, the motor policies are underwritten by a panel of around seven insurers such as AXA, Covea, ABC and Zenith, as well as its own in-house underwriter AICL.

Third party fire and theft policies include all the benefits above, but also provides cover for your vehicle if it’s lost or damaged due to arson or theft.

Third party policies cover claims made by a third party, but also comes with additional legal protection and cover in the EU. This also includes cover for any person with a full driving license to drive your car in the event of a medical emergency - particularly useful for older drivers.

Plus, ‘new for old’ cover on cars up to one year old, no matter how many miles are on the clock, up to £1,000 personal belongings cover and windscreen and sunroof repairs at no excess.

What’s more, it also includes extra benefits such as vandalism cover, a guaranteed replacement car, uninsured driver cover, up to 70% no claim discount and ‘get you home’ cover which offers travelling and hotel expenses worth up to £500 following an accident.

Comprehensive cover offers protection for any damage caused to your own car, even if a third party is not involved.

What do I get as standard car insurance cover with Saga Insurance?

Saga offers a number of benefits for car insurance policyholders - some are included automatically while others come at an additional cost:

Unlimited European Union cover on all car insurance policies

Cover for any holder of a full driving licence to drive your car in an emergency

24-hour claims helpline

Comprehensive policies include £1,000 of personal belongings cover, up to £5,000 of personal accident benefits for both the named policyholder and their spouse/domestic partner.

How much does Saga car insurance cost?

The amount that you pay on premiums will depend on a variety of factors, such as the make and model of your car, where you live, where your car is parked, your driving history and the level off cover that you choose.

The good news is that if you have more than one vehicle, you can cut the costs of your cover with Saga’s multi-care discount.

What is my excess?

Your insurance excess is the amount you pay before the insurer has to cough up in the event of a claim. Anything under this amount will not result in a payout.

A compulsory excess is the amount that you have to pay when you make a claim and will vary depending on the age of your car and your driving experience.

A voluntary excess is an additional amount and is normally set by you when taking out a policy. You’ll have the option of adding or increasing a voluntary excess – which should bring down the cost of cover.

You’ll find details about any compulsory or voluntary excesses in your policy document.

How do I make a claim with Saga?

If you need to make a car insurance claim, you must call the Saga claims line on 0800 001 5424 to make a claim.

This is a UK-based 24-hour claims line open 7 days a week.

It’s vital that you let your insurer know about an incident as soon as possible, even if it’s not your fault. Failure to do this could result in a rejected claim later on.

You will need to provide the following information:

Details about the incident

Names and contact details of everyone involved in the incident such as third parties, passengers and witnesses

Details about the damage or injuries sustained

Photographic evidence, if available

What is Saga car insurance best for?

Older drivers

Complaints data

The Financial Ombudsman Service received 43 car insurance complaints about Saga in the first half of 2020. Saga accounted for about 0.85%% of all car insurance complaints but claims 5% of the market so gets a smaller proportion of complaints than its size suggests. Some complaints, however, might have been taken to one of the insurers on Saga’s panel, so the actual number may be higher. To put complaints in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.