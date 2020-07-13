Screentrade is a car insurance broker that has been around in different incarnations for over 20 years. It was one of the early online insurance brokers when it launched in 1997.
Review Centre: 2.2/5 stars
Not many people seem to have reviewed Screentrade. There are just nine reviews on review centre and none on any of the other common review sites.
None of the reviews on Review Centre is that recent so the problems highlighted may no longer be relevant.
Of the nine reviewers, 33% would recommend Screentrade as a car insurer.
Screentrade was bought by Lloyds TSB in 2001 with Devitt looking after the car insurance side of things. Devitt, more famous for motorbike insurance, bought Screentrade in 2011 and relaunched it in 2014.
The brand seems a bit neglected these days with the most recent posts on its Facebook site dating from 2016.
The most recent blog post on the Screentrade website is also from 2016. Similarly, the Screentrade Twitter account last tweeted in 2016.
And the “Our Story” part of the Screentrade website only takes you up to 2014, adding to the impression that it’s all been rather forgotten about.
Screentrade provides three types of cover:
Comprehensive
Third party, fire and theft
Third party
As Screentrade is an insurance broker what you get as standard will depend on which insurance company your car insurance is actually with.
Screentrade’s car insurance comes from a number of companies including:
Ageas
Aviva
Axa
Covea
KGM
LV
Sabre
Zenith
Screentrade does not offer this type of insurance. Having a black box monitoring your driving can be a good way to reduce the cost of insurance for:
young drivers
inexperienced drivers
If you think black box insurance may be for you, compare telematics insurance offerings.
Screentrade does not offer multi-car insurance where you can insure more than one car or even a combination of different vehicles on the same policy.
Taking out a multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs:
if you own more than one car
if you’re a family with more than one driver
if you’re a couple with more than one vehicle
Screentrade does not offer this type of insurance.
There is a wide choice of short-term or temporary car insurance available. You can get insured for as little as one hour or have temporary insurance that lasts several months.
It’s always wise to compare short-term or temporary insurance to make sure you get exactly what you need.
Screentrade’s website advertises the following items as being available with its car insurance.
This is subject to cover, use of approved garage and availability.
Cover for up to 90 days driving in Europe is provided.
Up to £2,500 personal accident cover.
£100,000 legal expenses cover is included in Screentrade’s car insurance policies.
Screentrade’s policies include cover for personal possessions.
Car audio equipment is covered.
This is subject to underwriting criteria.
Whether this is included as standard will depend on the insurer who underwrites the policy.
This may come as standard. It will depend on which insurer the policy is with.
RAC breakdown cover is available as an option.
As there are hardly any reviews for Screentrade it is hard to assess who the company would suit best for car insurance.
Screentrade doesn’t seem to target any particular type of customer so it may be worth trying the company for a quote if you are after standard car insurance.
If you are looking for more specialist car insurance, a company that advertises cover for young drivers or those with modified cars, for example, might be more what you are looking for.
And bear in mind that nothing seems to have happened with the Screentrade brand for the past few years so you may be better off trying Screentrade’s parent company, Devitt.
