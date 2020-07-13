Sterling offers fully comprehensive cover, third party, fire and theft and third party only. Cover is provided for all car insurance groups, including specialist classic, kit and modified cars.

As standard insurance will cover modifications (price-matched on a like-for-like basis). Sterling also says it includes:

Salvage retention

Cover for dismantled parts

Uninsured loss recovery for non-fault claims

Courtesy car available on some policies

Features included are determined by the individual policy. However, when it comes to standard cover, Sterling advises a few steps to help bring your costs down. For example, transferring No Claims Discount or if you have a No Claims Bonus to your new policy. Low mileage drivers may benefit from a limited mileage policy.

Other suggestions will make a positive difference to any insurance policy premiums such as adding extra security to your vehicle. Placing your car in a locked garaged overnight if available. Or, for those with more than one vehicle checking out a multi-car policy for a possible discount.

Telematics is another source of lowering premiums for younger drivers too. Having a Black box fitted can assist first-time drivers with their driving style and to become a better driver.

Another route for those with a classic car is to join an Owners Club, which could provide up to 20% discount for members.