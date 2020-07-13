This Hertfordshire-based company claims to offer top-notch customer service for those looking to take the headache out of searching for car insurance.
Trustpilot: 4/5 stars
The customer review website, Trustpilot, gives Sterling Insurance a rating of 4.0 based on 1,760 reviews.
Nimblefins: 3.5/5 stars
Review site Nimblefins gives Sterling an Editor's Rating of 3.5 out of five.
Sterling claims to provide cover tailored to your specific car insurance needs, situation and budget. Sterling promises to find insurance through its panel of insurers for learner drivers, those requiring short-term insurance, or perhaps taking a road trip to Europe in a camper van or motorhome under its specially created Walkabout insurance cover.
Brokers like Sterling try to achieve the best rates whether your car insurance needs are straightforward or atypical. The types of drivers that may seek help from Sterling range from young drivers who may benefit from telematics, those who only plan limited journeys and older drivers. You may be able to add optional benefits such as: personal possessions, breakdown, misfuelling and windscreen cover to your car insurance.
Sterling doesn’t tout business longevity anywhere in its site literature instead referring to its staff’s “collective experience of 30 years…all based in the UK”. It offers products with close to 30 insurance companies and includes: Trinity Lane, ABC, Ageas, Covea, Midas, XS Direct, Zenith and Zurich.
When considering using brokers check the fine print and ensure you understand the cancellation terms and costs associated with your particular policy before you buy.
Sterling offers fully comprehensive cover, third party, fire and theft and third party only. Cover is provided for all car insurance groups, including specialist classic, kit and modified cars.
As standard insurance will cover modifications (price-matched on a like-for-like basis). Sterling also says it includes:
Salvage retention
Cover for dismantled parts
Uninsured loss recovery for non-fault claims
Courtesy car available on some policies
Features included are determined by the individual policy. However, when it comes to standard cover, Sterling advises a few steps to help bring your costs down. For example, transferring No Claims Discount or if you have a No Claims Bonus to your new policy. Low mileage drivers may benefit from a limited mileage policy.
Other suggestions will make a positive difference to any insurance policy premiums such as adding extra security to your vehicle. Placing your car in a locked garaged overnight if available. Or, for those with more than one vehicle checking out a multi-car policy for a possible discount.
Telematics is another source of lowering premiums for younger drivers too. Having a Black box fitted can assist first-time drivers with their driving style and to become a better driver.
Another route for those with a classic car is to join an Owners Club, which could provide up to 20% discount for members.
You can also boost your policy with the following options:
Home-start and breakdown cover for the UK and Europe
Independent agreed value cover
Windscreen cover
Cover for driving other cars
Left hand drive models
Misfuelling protection
Keycare cover
learner drivers
for young drivers
mature drivers
short-term insurance
seeking cover for road trips
classic cars or modified cars owners
