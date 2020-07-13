About Swinton Insurance

Swinton Insurance has been selling car insurance for over 60 years, but it has certainly moved with the times. Today, Swinton is one of the UK’s largest insurance brokers, offering some highly ranked products.

Along with car insurance, Swinton now also sells products like home, motorbike, taxi and caravan insurance as well.

Swinton Insurance

Car insurance has been at the heart of Swinton’s proposition since it began trading in 1957, when founder Ken Scowcroft sold the company’s first car insurance policy for £5.

Swinton brought fresh appeal to the car insurance sector from day one as it sought to offer customers the best deals by allowing them to compare prices from multiple insurers, a concept that propelled rapid growth over the following decades.

Swinton has expanded its offering over the year and now offers a wider range of products, aside from just car insurance. It has however continued to enrich its core car insurance offering, pioneering so-called plus services such as breakdown cover.

Swinton car insurance underwriters

Swinton’s Classic policy uses a panel of insurance underwriters comprised of