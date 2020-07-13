Swinton has different levels of car insurance along with plenty of optional extras. Find out if it's right for you.
Defaqto rating:
5/5 stars - Premier car insurance
4/5 stars - Classic car insurance
3/5 stars - Essential car insurance
Note: Not all Defaqto products with the same star raing have the same covers and terms.
Trustpilot rating: 4.4/5 stars
Trustpilots classes Swinton Insurance as 'excellent' based on 9,410 reviews.
Swinton Insurance has been selling car insurance for over 60 years, but it has certainly moved with the times. Today, Swinton is one of the UK’s largest insurance brokers, offering some highly ranked products.
Along with car insurance, Swinton now also sells products like home, motorbike, taxi and caravan insurance as well.
Car insurance has been at the heart of Swinton’s proposition since it began trading in 1957, when founder Ken Scowcroft sold the company’s first car insurance policy for £5.
Swinton brought fresh appeal to the car insurance sector from day one as it sought to offer customers the best deals by allowing them to compare prices from multiple insurers, a concept that propelled rapid growth over the following decades.
Swinton has expanded its offering over the year and now offers a wider range of products, aside from just car insurance. It has however continued to enrich its core car insurance offering, pioneering so-called plus services such as breakdown cover.
Swinton’s Classic policy uses a panel of insurance underwriters comprised of
ABC
Ageas (Motor Guard & Optima)
Aviva, AXA
Broker Direct
Co-Operative
Covea
LV = (Highway and ABC)
Kitsune
Markerstudy
Premier
Pukka
Sabre
Zenith
Swinton provides two types of car insurance cover:
Third Party Fire & Theft
Comprehensive
This is the most basic car insurance policy that Swinton offers, a step up from the third-party cover you need as a minimum to legally drive a car on UK roads.
The minimum legal third-party cover is for damage or injury caused to other people, their property and vehicles. It does not cover injury or damage sustained to you or your vehicle.
As well as providing the minimum cover you need to legally drive a car on UK roads, Swinton’s Third Party Fire & Theft (TPFT) policy also protects your vehicle against damage caused by fire and theft, whether accidental or malicious.
TPFT is available through Swinton’s Classic car insurance product but will exclude driving other cars, windscreen cover, personal belongings, emergency medical costs, child seat replacement cover and replacement locks, which would all otherwise be standard on the Classic product.
Swinton’s fully comprehensive policies offer insurance cover for you and your vehicle even for accidents that are found to have been caused by you. Swinton’s comprehensive insurance range includes its Essentials, Classic and Premier car insurance products.
Swinton’s comprehensive policies also comprise the minimum cover you get from third party as well as Swinton’s own TPFT policy.
You would expect to pay more for a comprehensive policy than you would for TPFT, but Swinton claims this is not always the case, with the price of its comprehensive policies often being cheaper than TPFT.
Black box car insurance means insurers monitor and set your premiums using data from telematics equipment.
This tends to appeal to drivers under the age of 25 which face higher premiums because of their age, as telematics data could show they are more cautious than the average driver.
Swinton refers to telematics data in some of its policy documentation and claims to be working hard to secure better premiums for young and newly qualified drivers.
Swinton does not offer multi-car insurance discounts as standard but may from time to time send out special discount codes if you are on its marketing list.
Swinton offers temporary insurance, acting as an introducer to Temporary Cover Limited. You can take out short-term cover lasting just one hour up to 28 days.
According to Swinton, if you need to make a claim on your temporary cover it will not adversely impact your no claims bonus.
Swinton promotes short-term insurance as an easy way to add another driver to your cover whether it be a student returning from university, a learner driver or someone you want to share the driving with on a holiday.
Swinton offers insurance policies under three brands: Premier, Classic and Essential. Premier offers the most complete cover, while Essentials is the most basic, with Classic somewhere between the two.
Third party, fire and theft cover is available through its Classic product, but it excludes driving other cars, windscreen cover, personal belongings, replacement locks and child seat replacement cover, benefits that are otherwise standard with the Classic product.
The following benefits all relate to Swinton’s fully comprehensive cover...
If your car is damaged, all three Swinton policies will cover the repair cost up to the market value of your car, for accidents as well as cases of malicious damage.
All three policies will pay out up to the market value of your car should your car be damaged or a total loss due to fire or theft.
Comprehensive policies give you third-party cover when driving another car, though some eligibility criteria may apply.
If you have an accident your emergency medical costs will be covered.
Repairs to your car are guaranteed for five years.
Should your standard fit audio, satnav or car equipment be stolen, Swinton will replace it.
You will get a courtesy car while yours is being fixed following a claim.
Comprehensive policies cover lock replacement & personal belongings.
All three policies come with windscreen cover, although if you take out the Essential policy you would be required to pay a £150 excess.
This is standard on the Classic and Premier policies, with up to £100,000 in legal expenses paid in the event of a claim for an accident that wasn’t your fault. However, this is an optional add on with Swinton’s Essential cover.
Only available on Swinton’s Classic and Premier products. Should you be hit by an uninsured driver, your excess will be refunded and your no claims bonus safeguarded.
Swinton’s Classic and Premier policies both offer full cover abroad for up to 90 days, with 30 days of cover for single trips. Driving abroad cover isn't included as standard with the Essential product.
The excess refund only comes with Swinton’s Premier product. If you have an at-fault claim Swinton will refund your excess up to £500.
This comes as standard with Swinton’s Premier policy, but not the other two products. If your car is written off or stolen and not recovered, Swinton will give you a small hire car for up to 14 days while you find a new car.
Again, mis-fuelling cover only comes as standard with the Premier product. If you accidentally put the wrong fuel in your car, you will be covered for up to £2500. Just one claim per year is allowed for mis-fuelling.
Swinton’s Premier, Classic and Essential policies all offer some optional extras that you can choose to add on.
Taking this additional cover option means you can have up to two claims in a five-year period without affecting your no claims discount provided you have over 4 years of no claims bonus.
Swinton offers a range of breakdown cover options that you can choose to add on to your policy. As well as just for the UK, you can also opt for Europe-wide cover.
Offers flexibility as three different levels of standard cover are available.
Swinton’s Premier, Classic and Essential policies offer optional extras as well.
A courtesy car is standard on all three levels of cover.
Audio equipment and windscreens are covered.
Swinton’s Premier policy gives you enhanced features like misfuelling cover as standard.
Swinton was acquired early last year by insurance group Ardonagh, which wasted little time in closing the remaining retail branches as part of a general transformation plan to put increased focus on Swinton’s digital capabilities instead.
The Financial Ombudsman Service received 30 complaints about Swinton motor insurance in the first half of 2020. To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
