The cover you get is dependent on your individual policy, but you can get policies for

Fully comprehensive

Third Party, fire and theft

Third Party

Not all policies are the same, to get an idea of the standard key features and exclusions offered by U Drive partners view the Summary standard documents on its website.

To illustrate, Axa car insurance document includes the following standard features for comprehensive (includes Third Cover):

courtesy car

windscreen and window damage

personal accident up to £15,000

personal belongings up to £300 for loss or damage to any personal effects

cover for drainage and flushing the fuel tank on site and engine damage following misfuelling

child seat replacement

A good tip is to be clear from the outset what the terms of cancellation are and what fees are likely to be charged for changes to your policy.