Independent brokers, U Drive Cover provides insurance for customers who have high performance vehicles, modified or imported cars, young drivers or convicted drivers they’ll try to find competitive premiums amongst their partner providers.
Trustpilot: 3.7/5 stars
Reviews.io: 3.8/5 stars
U Drive Cover, which began in 2014, is an insurance broker owned by a senior management team with over 50 years’ experience. U Drive works with 21 providers such as Axa, Sabre, Southern Rock, Ageas and Zurich.
This intermediary prides itself on its “personal touch” and although it offers online quotations, it also urges new and existing customers to get in touch so the company can understand a customer’s individual needs and find a competitive price.
Car insurance cover is available to anyone from 17 to 99 and any vehicle. U Drive also welcomes customers who may have difficulty finding insurance due to previous accident or motoring convictions.
The cover you get is dependent on your individual policy, but you can get policies for
Fully comprehensive
Third Party, fire and theft
Third Party
Not all policies are the same, to get an idea of the standard key features and exclusions offered by U Drive partners view the Summary standard documents on its website.
To illustrate, Axa car insurance document includes the following standard features for comprehensive (includes Third Cover):
courtesy car
windscreen and window damage
personal accident up to £15,000
personal belongings up to £300 for loss or damage to any personal effects
cover for drainage and flushing the fuel tank on site and engine damage following misfuelling
child seat replacement
A good tip is to be clear from the outset what the terms of cancellation are and what fees are likely to be charged for changes to your policy.
You can also boost your policy with the following options:
U Drive Rescue
Excess protection
Key protection
Legal cover
Windscreen cover
Personal accident
Misfuelling
Convicted drivers
Young drivers
Ex company drivers
Modified cars
Imported cars
High performance cars
The Financial Ombudsman Service received fewer than 10 complaints about U Driver Cover motor insurance in the first half of 2020. To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
