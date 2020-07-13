 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
U Drive Cover car insurance

Independent brokers, U Drive Cover provides insurance for customers who have high performance vehicles, modified or imported cars, young drivers or convicted drivers they’ll try to find competitive premiums amongst their partner providers.

How good is U Drive Cover car insurance?

Trustpilot: 3.7/5 stars

TrustPilot has given U Drive Cover a rating of 3.7 out of five based on 988 reviews.

Reviews.io: 3.8/5 stars

Reviews.io has given U Drive Cover a 3.8 rating based on 671 reviews.

About U Drive Cover insurance

U Drive Cover, which began in 2014, is an insurance broker owned by a senior management team with over 50 years’ experience. U Drive works with 21 providers such as Axa, Sabre, Southern Rock, Ageas and Zurich. 

This intermediary prides itself on its “personal touch” and although it offers online quotations, it also urges new and existing customers to get in touch so the company can understand a customer’s individual needs and find a competitive price.  

Car insurance cover is available to anyone from 17 to 99 and any vehicle. U Drive also welcomes customers who may have difficulty finding insurance due to previous accident or motoring convictions.  

U Drive Cover car insurance policies

The cover you get is dependent on your individual policy, but you can get policies for

  • Fully comprehensive

  • Third Party, fire and theft

  • Third Party

Not all policies are the same, to get an idea of the standard key features and exclusions offered by U Drive partners view the Summary standard documents on its website

To illustrate, Axa car insurance document includes the following standard features for comprehensive (includes Third Cover):

  • courtesy car 

  • windscreen and window damage

  • personal accident up to £15,000

  • personal belongings up to £300 for loss or damage to any personal effects

  • cover for drainage and flushing the fuel tank on site and engine damage following misfuelling 

  • child seat replacement

A good tip is to be clear from the outset what the terms of cancellation are and what fees are likely to be charged for changes to your policy.

U Drive Cover optional extras

You can also boost your policy with the following options:

  • U Drive Rescue

  • Excess protection

  • Key protection

  • Legal cover

  • Windscreen cover

  • Personal accident

  • Misfuelling

What is U Drive car insurance best for?

  • Convicted drivers

  • Young drivers

  • Ex company drivers

  • Modified cars

  • Imported cars

  • High performance cars

Complaints data

The Financial Ombudsman Service received fewer than 10 complaints about U Driver Cover motor insurance in the first half of 2020. To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.

