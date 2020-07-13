 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
<Credit Cards

2018 Uswitch Credit Card Awards

The votes are in for the 2018 Uswitch Credit Card Awards. We spoke to 10,000 credit card customers to find out who topped our customer satisfaction tables in this year's survey.

Uswitch awards

Congratulations to this year's winners

  • Best Credit Card - American Express

  • Overall satisfaction - John Lewis Finance

  • Most trusted - John Lewis Finance

  • Best Online service - American Express

  • Best App - American Express

  • Overall Customer satisfaction - Nationwide

  • Phone Customer service - first direct

  • Branch Customer service - Nationwide

  • Online Customer service - first direct

  • Mobile Customer service - American Express

  • App Customer service - American Express

  • Value for money - American Express

  • Rewards - John Lewis Finance

And this year's runners up

  • Best Credit Card - Nationwide

  • Overall satisfaction - John Lewis Finance

  • Most trusted - American Express

  • Best Online service - Nationwide

  • Best App - Nationwide

  • Overall Customer satisfaction - first direct

  • Phone Customer service - John Lewis Finance

  • Branch Customer service - Santander

  • Online Customer service - Nationwide

  • Mobile Customer service - first direct

  • App Customer service - first direct

  • Value for money - John Lewis Finance

  • Rewards - American Express