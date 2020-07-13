The votes are in for the 2018 Uswitch Credit Card Awards. We spoke to 10,000 credit card customers to find out who topped our customer satisfaction tables in this year's survey.
Best Credit Card - American Express
Overall satisfaction - John Lewis Finance
Most trusted - John Lewis Finance
Best Online service - American Express
Best App - American Express
Overall Customer satisfaction - Nationwide
Phone Customer service - first direct
Branch Customer service - Nationwide
Online Customer service - first direct
Mobile Customer service - American Express
App Customer service - American Express
Value for money - American Express
Rewards - John Lewis Finance
Best Credit Card - Nationwide
Overall satisfaction - John Lewis Finance
Most trusted - American Express
Best Online service - Nationwide
Best App - Nationwide
Overall Customer satisfaction - first direct
Phone Customer service - John Lewis Finance
Branch Customer service - Santander
Online Customer service - Nationwide
Mobile Customer service - first direct
App Customer service - first direct
Value for money - John Lewis Finance
Rewards - American Express