Contactless payment cards - what is contactless payment?

Contactless cards have been around since 1997, but first appeared on the UK high street from 2008. Most debit and credit cards now offer contactless payments as standard. It's now possible to make contactless payments with a smartphone and smartwatches too.

Contactless payment is a fast way of using your credit, debit or payment card to pay for transactions. It was designed to be a quicker payment method than chip and PIN (personal identification number) payments or swiping and signing.

While contactless payment cards have been in circulation for quite a few years, it's still important to know how to use a contactless card for the first time.

To pay you tap your card on a shop's payment reader, without having to enter your PIN. You can pay for transactions up to £45(previously £30) with contactless payments.

Apple Pay was introduced in the US and Apple Pay UK launch in 2015. The system pioneered on Apple's iPhones enables you to make contactless payments via a digital wallet in your phone.

You register your existing debit or credit card with the app, and select which one you want to pay with. You place your phone next to the reader and authorise the payment your with the fingerprint recognition feature.

Learn more about Apple Pay contactless payment in our dedicated guide. This is also available via Google Play, for smartphones.

Contactless payment cards work like any other plastic payment card in principle, relaying information to and from your bank when you spend with them, they just do it quicker, without you having to enter a PIN.

Contactless cards have an embedded antenna in the plastic, which when the card is placed on a contactless payment reader, securely transmits information about the purchase information to and from the contactless reader.

Contactless payment is intended to be used for small value quick transactions, like buying coffees, groceries and drinks without needing to enter your pin, or carry cash.

When using contactless for the first time, when you tap your contactless payment card you will be asked to enter your PIN. After this you will only have to enter it again occasionally to verify your identity.

Once you tap your card on the payment terminal and you will have completed the transaction in a matter of seconds.

If you have more than one contactless card in your wallet make sure to not just place your wallet on the reader as this may cause 'card clash' (where the wrong card is charged or payment is refused). To avoid this make sure to individually place your contactless card on the reader.