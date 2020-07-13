If you're looking for credit cards for the self employed and you have been working for yourself for a while, then you shouldn't have a problem getting a credit card.

If you run your own business, work for yourself, or are self employed and have a good credit rating, there are plenty of options for you to find a credit card that suits your needs.

If you're a newly self employed freelancer, or have chosen a career change, then you may find your choice is more limited. This is also the case if you have lost your job or been made redundant and you're applying for your first credit card.

That is because you will not be able to demonstrate regular income to the credit card provider when you make your application.

Do I need to tell my credit card provider if I am going self employed?

If you already have a credit card and you're planning to work for yourself, you don't necessarily need to tell your provider. However, it's a good idea to keep work and personal finances separate, and so it might be wise to have a credit card that you just use for your business.

If you have a credit card and you are self employed and are starting to struggle financially, you can contact your credit card provider. They can help you manage your money – options include having a payment holiday while you get back on track financially. The sooner you contact them for help, the better.

How do I get a credit card for the self employed?

Self employment is widespread these days and most lenders do not discriminate against people who are freelance. It is possible to get a credit card for the self employed and one way to make sure you have access to greater choice is to shop around.

When you look at the different options for a self employed credit card you can compare the deals available from a variety of credit card providers.

Finding a credit card when you are newly self employed can be a little bit trickier than if you're working in a permanent full-time job but it is still possible.

How do I get a credit card when I am already self employed?

If you're set up as a limited company, you will have a business bank account and you may be able to get a business credit card. This means that if you apply for credit, the health of your business will not be linked to your own personal credit card.

If you are a sole trader, then even if you have two credit cards and use one for business items and one for personal spending, both will appear on your credit score. Credit card providers assess what the chances are of you not paying your credit card debt. If your business has a bad couple of months and you're using a personal credit card to balance the books, your own personal credit rating may be affected if you fall behind with repayments.

But if you have a regular cash flow, and you're not behind on your mortgage, rent and other payments, there's no reason why your application for a credit card would be turned down.

However, if your income is irregular, or you don't have a track record of working for yourself, then lenders might be more wary. This is especially the case if you have any missed payments on your credit score.

If that's the case, there are a number of things you can do to improve your credit score and enhance your chances of being approved for a self employed credit card.

Which are the best self employed credit card providers?

While there are no specific self employed credit card providers, there are many lenders willing to offer credit cards to those whose financial circumstances aren't as common, such as the self employed, those new to the UK, people with bad credit, low income and those with no credit history.

Having said that, even among this group of credit card providers, there are different sets of criteria they will be looking for when making a decision to approve, or decline a credit card application from someone who is self employed.

Some self employed credit card providers are more interested in your income, the regularity of it and how secure it is.

Meanwhile, other self employed credit card providers are more interested in your credit history. This looks at how successful you have been in paying off previous debts – and whether or not you have missed payments, been declared bankrupt or had any CCJs (County Court Judgements).