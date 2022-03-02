 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

What is an interest free credit card?

An interest free credit card is a type of credit card that charges no interest for a set period of time. These cards can be used for balance transfers, purchases and money transfers.

0% balance transfer credit cards

0% balance transfer credit cards let you transfer the debt from one current credit card to another credit card. You are charged a fee of up to 5% to transfer your balance, after which you can pay it off with monthly payments. Ideally, you want to pay it off within the interest free period, which is how you’ll save the most money. After the 0% interest period ends, you will be charged interest on the remaining balance. The 0% interest periods can range from six months to 29 months.

0% purchase credit cards

Interest free purchase credit cards are also known as 0% purchase credit cards. These credit cards let you buy things without being charged with interest for an introductory period.

This interest free period can be anywhere from three months to around 30 months. After the 0% credit card purchase period ends you will be charged interest on your borrowing.

How do 0% interest credit cards work?

Interest free credit cards work by giving you a set period of time when the credit card company won’t charge you interest while you repay what you owe.

These are useful for either paying down debt, or spreading the cost of a large purchase over a period of months, without paying interest. This can make monthly repayments more affordable and thus easier to pay off.

How do I get the best interest free credit card deal?

The first step in getting the best deal on interest free credit cards is to shop around and compare interest free credit cards. The cheapest credit cards provide both 0% balance transfers and interest free purchases.

Look for 0% interest rate credit cards with long time periods. The best 0% credit card deals offer 0% interest rates on balance transfers and 0% purchase deals for up to 29 months.

Some credit cards allow you to do balance transfers and purchases in one card. This can help you manage your money more easily. You will only have to pay one monthly repayment amount.

You’re more likely to be offered the best credit card deals with the longest interest free periods if you fit the eligibility criteria and have a good credit history.

Dos this mean I never have to pay anything back?

No, it doesn't. While you may not be charged any interest on your transferred balance, or the purchases you make on the card for the advertised period, you will still be responsible for paying the full balance. If you do not pay the balance before the end of the interest free period, you may be charged substantial interest as well.

Is a 0% credit card right for me?

An interest free credit card can be a cheaper way to pay off credit card debt. A 0% credit card has pros and cons.

Pros

  • Low cost: An interest free credit card is often the cheapest way to pay off what you owe in balance transfers and purchases. You will only have to repay what you owe. You will not be charged interest on top of what you owe.

  • Pay off debt quickly: With interest free credit cards you only pay what you owe. Your credit card debt won’t grow unless you add to it with more balance transfer or purchases. This means you can pay off your balance transfer and purchases more quickly.

  • Time to pay: Interest free credit cards with long 0% interest periods on balance transfers and purchases give you time to pay off your debt. This can help you manage your repayments. Aim to pay off what you owe before the interest free period ends. Or you will be charged interest on what you still owe.

  • Single repayment: Interest free credit cards let you transfer balances from other credit cards lets you put your credit card debt in one place. You will only have to make one monthly repayment. This can make managing your money easier.

Cons

  • Take on too much debt: Interest free credit cards can encourage you to take on more debt than you should. Only borrow what you can afford to repay.

  • High interest rate when interest free period ends: When the interest free periods end the APR will be much higher. If you haven’t paid off everything you owe when the interest free period ends, you will be charged this higher interest rate. Your debt will grow. This can make paying off your debts harder.

What does 'most popular' mean?

When we use the term ‘most popular’ on Uswitch in reference to credit cards, these cards are ranked by the number of clicks they have received on the site in the past 48 hours.

The most clicked on cards are at the top, with the least at the bottom. This reflects how popular they are with visitors to Uswitch.com. Consequently, this is a good table to look at if you’re interested in seeing which cards most people think are worth getting.

Does Uswitch compare all the credit cards on the market?

We compare credit over 100 credit cards from all of the major banks and credit card providers.

However, we do not compare all the credit cards that are available in the UK.

This is because some credit card providers have offers that are only available exclusively through their own website or branch, or through other comparison websites - in the same way some credit cards are exclusively available through Uswitch.

There are also many credit cards that are only available to people in member organisations and clubs.

